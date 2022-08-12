Hershey welcomes inaugural FFA year

HERSHEY — Students, parents and school officials gathered Friday night at Hershey Public Schools for a kickoff to the academic year for the district's FFA program.

Those in attendance dined on Birdwood Beef burgers — grilled by the Lincoln County Cattlemen's Association members — and also participated in six FFA competitions, which ranged from meat evaluation to horticulture and veterinary science.

Just a normal way for the program to welcome back its members. Right?

Well ... actually, it was an introduction.

Hershey has never offered FFA before this year — a somewhat surprising fact given that the school is situated in the midst of an agricultural-rich village.

"I know its something that the community has needed and wanted for several, several years," said Donavan Phoenix, a first-year agriculture education teacher in Hershey and the adviser for the school's FFA chapter.

Phoenix, a southeastern Minnesota native, said the district's FFA will offer ag leadership, agribusiness, wildlife management, animal science and plant science as part of its curriculum. To assist in the latter course, there will be the addition of a 35-by-40-foot greenhouse to the school.

Students from eighth grade through senior year can be part of the FFA program. Students are eligible for the program if they are enrolled in an ag class, including a general one that is being held this year for eighth graders.

Phoenix estimates that roughly 100 students could be involved in the chapter's inaugural year.

"We're really excited about (the program) whether it be for the students who came here for the kickoff, or students participating in contests throughout the year, volunteering for our service work throughout the year or even just taking ag classes," he said.

Phoenix grew up on a hobby farm that featured goats and highland cattle, and was involved in FFA, including time he served as both a chapter and regional officer with the organization.

"I took away from that (experience) with an ability to lead for sure," Phoenix said, "and a passion for agriculture and teaching. I was a senior (in high school) and really hadn't committed to a college or a program to study afterwards and I started thinking about all the experiences I had in FFA.

"I thought, 'If I could do this for the rest of my life, I would be one happy guy,'" Phoenix said. "That's why I'm here today. It's been a dream to start my own (FFA) program for the longest time and now we're here and actually able to get something going. To see the difference it makes in student's lives — getting them in a path to a career in agriculture, that's what makes it worth it every day."