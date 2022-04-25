Hershey woman sentenced to 2 to 5 years in prison for distribution of meth, other incidents

A 38-year-old Hershey woman was sentenced Monday to two to five years in state prison for distribution of methamphetamine in 2017.

In Lincoln County District Court, Michelle H. Carrizales also received a two-year term in a separate case for intentional child abuse with no injury in an April 2018 incident.

The sentences in both cases will run at the same time, and Carrizales received credit for 249 days served.

Judge Richard Birch told Carrizales that the prison term was in order after she had previous opportunities with probation and the problem-solving court program, and neither worked.

“You had (other) chances; unfortunately you didn’t take advantage of it,” Birch told her.

Also Monday, Cody R. Bayne, 29, received 18 to 24 months in prison for each of three felonies: shoplifting with a value of $500 or less, possession of Xanax and possession of Klonopin.

All three terms will run at the same time, and Bayne was credited with 114 days served.

Judge Michael Piccolo referred to Bayne’s criminal history, which includes 11 shoplifting and three possession charges since 2018.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):

» A hearing for Harlie E. Saathoff, 21, was continued until May 23.

Saathoff is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon in the death of Bryce D. Wood on Nov. 12, 2020.

Saathoff’s attorney, Robert Lindemeier, asked for the continuance to allow time for depositions to be conducted.

» Tyler A. Olexo, 23, of Ravenna pleaded no contest to an amended misdemeanor charge of attempted fleeing to avoid arrest/willful reckless driving.

Olexo was sentenced to 360 days in jail and credited with 14 days served.

» Matthew Head, 36, admitted violating the conditions of his 12-month probation term, which stems from an initial charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation.

Head was sentenced to 120 days in jail and credited with 71 days served.

» Cassandra L. Kramer, 32, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. Two other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.

Kramer was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 93 days served.

» Denise K. Little, 27, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree domestic assault, first offense.

Four additional charges were dismissed in the plea agreement along with those in a separate case.

Little received a 12 months of probation.

» Matthew L. McCarthy, 44, received 24 months of probation for a felony count of making terroristic threats that stems from a March 21, 2021, incident.

» Travis J. Riley, 34, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted possession of cocaine. Riley received a 24-month term of specialized substance abuse supervision.

» Johnathon A. Wilson, 36, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced June 27.

» Tionna M. Bouback, 35, pleaded not guilty to two charges of leaving the scene of an injury crash in a pair of separate incidents April 7.

A May 23 status hearing was scheduled for the case along with a separate hearing on two charges of intentional child abuse with no injury

» Marcelles Sanchez, 20, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of possession of a stolen firearm.

A June 27 status hearing was scheduled.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.