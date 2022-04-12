High Ability Learner students show off ‘Love Your Community Service’ projects

Students in the North Platte Public Schools’ High Ability Learner program put their energy into action after reading the book “Never Too Young!: 50 Unstoppable Kids Who Made A Difference.”

The students came up with their own ideas for the “Love Your Community Service Project.” On Tuesday, the projects were displayed in the commons area at North Platte High School.

Lyndsey Douglas, the school district’s director of elementary teaching and learning, said the Ready to Serve Volunteer Program partnered with North Platte Public Schools by donating 150 of the books authored by Aileen Weintraub. The books were distributed to all the HAL students from third through sixth grade.

“They read the book, and it inspired them to do a project of their own,” Douglas said. “Each one of them had their own ideas, and they came up with a service project.”

Ronan Cole, a fifth grader at McDonald School, titled his project “Happy Mail,” a plan to send cards and letters to senior citizens.

“Because of COVID-19, they got a little lonelier,” Ronan said. “My project is to send letters to them so they can have more fun in the day and feel remembered.”

He said most of the letters will go to Linden Court, but he will try to get them to other senior living facilities as well.

McDonald fourth graders Luke Miller and Parker Doughty decided to build cornhole boards for their school.

“We set a goal to raise $200 by selling lemonade and cookies,” Parker said. “We sent out preorder forms and we raised a lot of money.”

The boys, in fact, raised $1,100, which was enough to build eight sets of cornhole boards.

“We came up with this idea because we both really love cornhole and have entered a few tournaments for it,” Luke said. “We wish we could play more, but we don’t have a lot of time because we’re always at school.”

They said they thought building cornhole boards to be used at recess would give them and other students more opportunity to play the game.

Emersyn Cole and Braelee Miller, third graders at McDonald, focused on helping with the Sixpence program, which aims to provide infants and toddlers from birth to 3 years old the best start in life.

“Basically what they do is they take in baby donations to 3-year-old things,” Braelee said. “They are trying to get children the stuff they need so they can do better in school.”

Braelee said Sixpence also does parenting classes, and the students’ donations are used to entertain the kids while parents are in class.

“We were collecting stuff like sound machines, hand mirrors for the parents to look back at their children in cars,” Emersyn said. “We also got board books, diapers, wipes and basically stuff like that, that will help the babies develop better.”

Eisenhower third grader Caroline Baker’s project was gathering items for The Connection Homeless Shelter.

“I collected nonperishable foods, pillows and blankets for the Connection,” Caroline said, “because they help a lot of families and they have a lot of kids that they help.”

