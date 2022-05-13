High gusts knock over trees, blow down fences in central Nebraska

LEXINGTON — A potent low pressure system created severe winds throughout central Nebraska, coughing up a dust storm that spread across eastern Colorado and Nebraska and powered thunderstorms in central and eastern Nebraska.

Rain caused a severe drop in visibility while the winds howled from the south. National Weather Service meteorologist Angela Pfannkuch Pfannkuch said automated sites near Lexington recorded a 66 mph wind gust at 1:48 p.m., at the same time a site near Overton recorded a 70 mph gust.

As the storm moved through Dawson County, a site near Eddyville clocked a gust at 82 mph, at 1:56 p.m.

The storm moved through Lexington relatively quickly but damage had been done. Several large trees were uprooted. One near Lake Street blocked the roadway and another at the LR Ranch motel fell into one of the units. A resident said no one was hurt but it caused a lot of leaking.

Tree limbs across the community were blown down into yards or streets, fences were damaged, either being blown down or panels missing. There was also damage to some homes with shingles being peeled up or siding being ripped off.

Several power poles around Lexington, on Highway 30 and East 13th Street, had been blown to one side, with the powerlines hanging precariously close to the ground.

Grant Otten, Nebraska Public Power District Media Relations Specialist said, “Yesterday at approximately 1:47 p.m., approximately 812 customers in Lexington lost power because of the storm that passed through. Customers were brought back online in chunks throughout the evening, with most of the customers restored by roughly 1 a.m.”

Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said most of the damage occurred in Lexington but there were branches, trees and powerlines down in Overton and there were reports of pivots being blown over north of Lexington and between Sumner and Eddyville.