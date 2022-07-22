High heat, rain and 'wet' grass fire mark Thursday in Lincoln County

If every day would bring an inch of rain along with 100-degree temperatures, maybe Lincoln County wouldn’t be in a drought right now.

That odd combination took place Thursday — with a late-evening, lightning-induced grass fire thrown in.

Clouds were building rapidly and angrily over North Platte Thursday when Lee Bird Field’s high reached 100 degrees for the 14th time in 2022 about 4 p.m.

Four hours later, lightning was crackling and thunder booming loudly in the city as the skies dumped 1.06 inches of rain at the airport.

The downpour — the city’s first measurable rainfall since July 10 — raised North Platte’s year-to-date precipitation to 9.25 inches.

That’s nowhere near normal by any means, but it means the airport needs just 0.77 inches more to ensure that the Depression year of 1931 — with a 12-month total of 10.01 inches — stays in first place on North Platte’s all-time driest list.

About two hours after the rain fell, city firefighters got a reminder that short-term wetness and dangerous long-term dryness can coexist in Nebraska.

They were called out about 10:30 p.m. to North Johnson Road, about eight miles north of North Platte, where lightning had set off a grass fire that consumed about 25 acres.

Battalion Chief Jim Einspahr said Friday that the strike ignited the dry grass remnants below this year’s fresh grass cover.

“It was just a lot of the undergrowth that was burning when the rain came through,” he said. “The tall grass was still wet, and the undergrowth was still dry.”

North Platte firefighters needed about three hours to put out the grass fire, Einspahr said. They didn’t need to call for mutual aid from other departments.

The National Weather Service’s airport office recorded Friday’s high of 98 at about 5 p.m. It was too low to notch the 15th day of 100-degree-plus temperatures that would put 2022 in third place alone in that category.

The current summer likely will claim that spot Saturday, however, with temperatures expected to peak at 101 degrees before highs retreat into the mid- to upper 80s all next week.

Opportunities for more rain will persist throughout that period, with 30% chances through Monday night except for a 50% chance Sunday night, the weather service said.