The Experimental Aircraft Association are hosting airplane tours at North Platte Regional Airport over the next few days.

The aircraft, designated “NC8407,” is a model 4-AT-E Ford Tri-Motor. Built in 1929, it is nearly a century old.

The plane originally had three old Wright “whirlwind” engines at 310 horsepower. Pilots at Cubana Curtiss, located in Havana, Cuba, bought the plane from Eastern Air Transport in 1930.

Pilots reported having to carry two jugs of gasoline to wipe off the windshield, one on each side because the old Wright engines would spit oil, smearing the windows of the cockpit.

According to tour coordinator Brian Hartwick, the engines are now Pratt and Whitney 985 radial engines, 450 Horsepower each.

On Thursday, the EAA offered rides to local news outlets to take a ride and report on the experience.

The plane holds nine passengers at a time.

In the cabin, the one-man crew of pilot Bill Thacker donned his flight headset. In the seat next to him sat Betty Howlett. She bought a ticket and was fascinated with planes. She said she especially appreciated the roar of the pistons.

“A jet just sounds too …. fine tuned,” she said. “It sounds too engineered. Does that make sense to you? This sounds powerful.”

In the cabin, there is no soundproofing. The engine vibrate and reverberate through the cabin. Ear protection is very necessary.

Howlett was giddy to be in the cockpit and offered hugs to all after the ride.

1,000 feet below, North Platte took on the appearance of a miniature city. Despite knowing what everything looked like from the ground view, the vantage point made everything miniature.

Tiny trucks transported their tiny cargo to its tiny destinations. Mini tractors mowed hay in their mini fields. Despite Nebraska’s rolling hills from the ground, the landscape took on a flat appearance.

Upon landing, Thacker asked the passengers “how did you enjoy the flight? Perfect day out there huh?”

This is the first time the EAA has brought the plane back to North Platte since 2019.

According to the EAA’s history records, the “Tin Goose” has been a mail carrier, a crop duster, a smoke-jumper and a movie star. It was featured in “The Family Jewels,” starring Jerry Lewis. It was also later featured in “Public Enemies,” starring Johnny Depp.

During a storm at an air show in 1973, the plane flipped up in the air and on its back in a freak wind storm. The wreck was purchased by EAA founder Paul Poberezny and underwent a 12-year restoration.

For the rest of the weekend, the group is offering rides at $95 per passenger to raise funds for their organization. There’s a $10 discount for EAA members and kids 17 and younger can get on for $65.

The EAA hosts historical aircraft flights across the U.S. as part of a fundraiser. Their last visit to North Platte was in 2019 where they brought in a different Tri-Motor model.

A flight schedule and more information is available at flytheford.org.