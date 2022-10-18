High school students get hands-on with ag science at Extension center

Students from across west-central Nebraska converged on the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center on Tuesday for its Youth Science Field Day.

North Platte High School and Ogallala High School participated Tuesday, while the smaller area schools will visit the facility Wednesday for various classes.

Randy Saner, extension educator at WCREEC, opened the day with a presentation on the history and purpose of the center.

Students rotated through classes to learn about aspects of agriculture science including horticulture, food science, entomology, credit scores and pesticide management. The afternoon sessions included classes on water systems, reproduction, wildlife conservation and the beef lab.

Caitlyn Jacobson, 4-H youth development Extension educator, said the program gives students an opportunity to learn about the different aspects of agriculture, targeting sophomores in area schools.

“We have a lot of extension educators here exposing the students to potential careers in agriculture,” Jacobson said. “We’re just letting them know what we do here (at WCREEC), as well as different college and career readiness opportunities.”

Jacobson said with the emphasis of agriculture in Nebraska, it is important for students to know about the agriculture job opportunities.

“There are a couple of areas we focus on,” Jacobson said. “One is student nutrition and health. We had two sessions focusing on that. One was about food-borne illnesses and the other one was focusing on the amount of sodium and sugar in popular drinks and boxed food items.”

At the beef lab, Extension educator Brent Plugge from Kearney and T.L. Meyer from Central Sandhills in Thedford, talked with the students about the research they do with the digestive systems of cattle.

A steer with a porthole installed in its side gave students the chance to feel around inside the stomach for a hands-on experience to understand the ruminant digestive system.

“We do research with different types of feed to learn how the animal processes,” with a focus on trying to reduce the amount of methane a cow produces, Plugge told the students.