A North Platte man is in custody after a chase and subsequent search of a residence Monday.

31-year-old Pierce Stewart is charged with flight to avoid arrest and a felony possession of methamphetamine count, as well as charges stemming from an initial warrant.

On Monday, North Platte Police Department Officers were notified that a vehicle registered to an owner with an arrest warrant was driving around the city.

A press release issued by the police department said at 12:47 p.m. an officer observed the suspected vehicle in the area of Jeffers Street and William Avenue. The officer activated his emergency lights in an effort to stop the vehicle.

After the driver refused to stop, police initiated a pursuit. The pursuit led officers to the southeast part of North Platte and onto Old Highway 83 outside of city limits, where the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office took over and eventually terminated the pursuit.

Later, the Nebraska State Patrol observed the vehicle driving back towards North Platte on U.S. Highway 83.

The police department officers followed the vehicle at a distance and noted it drove to a residence in the 100 block of Reid Avenue.

Officers observed Stewart exit the vehicle and run into his residence, the release said. Stewart had a warrant for his arrest, and refused to come to the door.

A search warrant was obtained and served, the release said. Stewart was taken into custody without incident. He is incarcerated at the Lincoln County Jail for the arrest warrant and for flight to avoid arrest.

An additional search warrant was served on the residence and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine was located, the release said.

Stewart was additionally charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.