High winds whip across central Nebraska, expected to continue Thursday

Ill northwest winds blew powerfully Wednesday across west central Nebraska, with some locations reporting zero to near-zero visibility akin to the 1930s Dust Bowl years.

High wind warnings remained in effect throughout the region until 9 p.m. CT Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office at the North Platte Regional Airport.

The angry winds cranked up about 4 a.m. CT Wednesday in North Platte, reaching sustained speeds of 40 mph and gusts from 50 mph to more than 60 mph from late morning into early afternoon.

Lee Bird Field recorded a 63 mph gust at 12:55 p.m. CT, 2½ hours after a spotter 4 miles east of North Platte noted a 58 mph gust at 10:12 a.m.

The city’s strongest winds were followed by light rain, sleet and light snow. Temperatures fell from 50 degrees about 11 a.m. to 38 at 3 p.m.

Wednesday’s windiest, dustiest conditions were found in southwest Nebraska, with the broader region’s top verified gust recorded at 69 mph at Imperial about 9:34 a.m. MT.

The runner-up gust came from just west of the Nebraska-Colorado state line, reaching 68 mph 2 miles southeast of Julesburg at 8:51 a.m. MT.

Farther south and east, social media photos helped document dust storms that reduced visibility in places to one-half mile or less.

Multiple reports of blinding dust storms in Dundy County came into the North Platte weather service office between 10:50 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. MT.

Visibility was reduced to one-fourth of a mile 19 miles north of Parks. A spotter 5 miles east of Parks reported zero to one-half mile visibility, and near-zero visibility was reported 5 miles north of Benkelman.

Southwest Custer County also dealt with dust storms. A spotter 8 miles west-southwest of Callaway reported a 61-mph gust at 11:55 a.m. CT, accompanied by visibility of one-half mile.

Other top gusts Wednesday were:

» 67 mph, recorded by spotters 1 mile north-northeast of Valentine at 5:10 a.m. CT and 2 miles north of Broken Bow at 10:31 a.m. CT.

» 66 mph, noted 2 miles east of McCook at 12:53 p.m. CT.

» 63 mph, recorded in Valentine at 4:32 a.m. CT and 2 miles west of Ogallala at 9:35 a.m. MT.

Thursday’s forecast offers little respite from the high winds, though they’ll start to ease Thursday night and Friday.

Gusts of 65 mph will again be possible in North Platte Thursday, with sustained north-northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph in the morning and 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon.

They’ll calm to sustained speeds of 25 to 30 mph Thursday night and 15 to 20 mph Friday. Top gusts could reach 45 mph and 30 mph during those respective periods.

Temperatures will rise from the low to mid-50s Thursday and Friday to the low 70s Saturday and the mid-60s on Palm Sunday, according to the weather service.

Chances of rain and snow showers move in for the first half of Holy Week. Highs will cool from the mid-50s Monday to about 50 Tuesday and the mid-40s Wednesday.

