The South Platte River is flowing higher than usual in Colorado and is expected to crest near the action stage at Roscoe late in the day on Thursday.

The National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service had not issued a prediction for the river at North Platte as of 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, although higher-than-current flow levels are expected.

Rains throughout the Front Range have caused the influx in river flow.

The river crested at 13.8 feet at Ft. Morgan, Colorado, on Sunday afternoon, flowing about 6,265 cubic feet per second.

A little downstream, at Atwood, Colorado, the river crested early Monday morning, flowing at about 5,000 cfs. Crests at Ft. Morgan and Atwood were below action levels.

A crest of 7.1 feet is expected to reach Julesburg, in far northeast Colorado, by Wednesday afternoon, with a flow rate of about 1,300 cfs. The action level at Julesburg is 8.0 feet.

The crest at Roscoe is expected to reach 6.7 feet. The action stage at Roscoe is 7.0 feet and minor flooding stage is 9.0 feet.

On Tuesday evening the South Platte River at North Platte, was at 6.92 feet. The action stage level is 10.0 feet. Current conditions can be accessed at tinyurl.com/yy43xm5h.

The North Platte River at North Platte reached 5.3 feet last Saturday evening and had dropped to 4.9 feet by 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The action level is 5.5 feet.