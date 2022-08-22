Higher total 2022 valuations aren’t all bad news for local homeowners

A four-year slowdown in local governments’ valuation growth has come to an end with west central Nebraska counties’ certification of governments’ 2022 taxable values.

For owners of three North Platte homes, however, higher total valuations will more than offset the impacts of the higher individual valuations they have to absorb for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Final 2022 taxable values for local governments serving North Platte rose between 3.1% and 7.6%. Lincoln County occupies the low end and the city the high end, with North Platte Public Schools in between at 5.4%.

The county’s total valuation for tax purposes now stands at $5.32 billion. North Platte’s city taxable value is $1.74 billion, and the school district’s valuation sits at $2.67 billion.

Monday’s deadline for counties to certify taxable values — delayed because the usual Aug. 20 deadline fell on a Saturday — sends the city’s eight local governments up to bat in determining whether or how much their individual property owners’ tax bills will rise this “budget season.”

They’ll set their respective budgets and tax requests between now and Sept. 30. The City Council will hold a nonvoting 2022-23 budget work session Thursday, followed by the North Platte school board’s budget hearing on Aug. 29. Both will finalize budgets later.

In a new twist to Nebraska’s annual tax-setting calendar, cities, counties, school districts and community colleges must describe their budget and tax plans in a joint hearing if their respective tax requests rise more than the percentage of their individual valuation growth plus 2 percentage points.

Whether governments in that group will be required to take part depends on their coming budget and tax decisions. State senators mandated the special hearing in Legislative Bill 644, passed during the 2021 session.

The joint budget hearing for affected Lincoln County local governments is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the North Platte schools’ McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.

That’s three days before all local governments must submit their budgets to the Nebraska state auditor’s office. It’s also 10 days later than the pre-LB 644 deadline of Sept. 20.

Counties must certify 2022 tax rates by Oct. 20, five days later than before.

Lincoln County Assessor Julie Stenger predicted at least a 3% increase in the county’s 2022 taxable value in June, after property owners received notices of changes in individual valuations.

She pointed to scheduled commercial assessment updates and a hot housing market that forced her to raise residential valuations by 7% north of North Platte’s Union Pacific tracks and 4% south of the tracks.

State law requires assessors to physically inspect properties at least once every six years. North Platte homes north of the U.P. tracks are due for review under that schedule in 2023, with those south of the tracks due in 2024, Stenger said.

Lincoln County’s total taxable value grew by nearly 2½ times from 2003-04 to 2017-18, driven by a lengthy seller’s market in farm and ranch land.

The county’s pace of valuation growth then slowed to 0.7% in 2018-19, 0.4% in 2019-20 and 0.9% in 2020-21. It began to pick up steam again last fiscal year, when the county’s taxable value rose 2.5% to $5.15 billion.

Taxable values for cities and villages, school districts, community colleges, Educational Service Units and Natural Resources Districts have showed similar patterns in recent years.

In the 18-county Mid-Plains Community College Area, valuations for the portions of each county in its district grew between 0.9% and 9.7% from their 2021-22 taxable values.

Educational Service Unit 16, which covers all or parts of 15 counties, saw its total valuation grow 4.7%. Taxable values for the four-county Twin Platte Natural Resources District are 5.4% higher than last fiscal year.