Highways west of North Platte remain closed due to winter storm system

Blowing snow on Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 west of North Platte continues to force travel restrictions on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service station in North Platte forecasted that blizzard conditions would continue through the night, and continued snowfall across the northern and north central portions of the region would create dangerous travel conditions with zero visibility at times.

The report said blowing snow with lighter accumulations were also making for hazardous conditions in other areas as well.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday for North Platte and surrounding area. Blizzard warnings remain in effect north of North Platte and throughout much of the Panhandle.

The storm system that hit western Nebraska produced icy roads and blizzard conditions, forcing closure of highways and roads into Wyoming. Those closures remained in effect on Wednesday.

U.S. Highway 83 was opened midday to the south, but the report of a jackknifed semi-truck came in to North Platte Dispatch at about 4:30 p.m. near Lone Star Road about 12 miles south of North Platte.

Truckers were being asked to stop at Grand Island due to lack of parking.

The system resulted in 2.2 inches of measurable snowfall at Lee Bird Field in North Platte by Wednesday morning, according to the weather service. Mullen was reported to have received 7.5 inches, while 11 inches was recorded at Miller Field in Valentine.

Wind speeds of 41 mph were recorded at Lee Bird Field into late Wednesday afternoon.

Panhandle totals were the highest in the state, with a social media report of 22 inches of snow at Chadron State College in Chadron. Fifteen inches was reported three miles south of Chadron and 12 inches was recorded at Scottsbluff.

Converse, Wyoming, reported 18 inches.

Brandon Myers, Region 51 Emergency Management director, said trucks were parked all across North Platte including at Wild West Arena, Walker Road and Victoria Lane. The main truck stops are also full with around 100 trucks parked at each.

“Our highways and interstate west of us are still bad,” Myers said. “I heard reports the state was supposed to be sending some more trucks out west to help clear that up.”

Highways are not closed east of North Platte and despite Nebraska Department of Roads warnings not to travel west of Grand Island, Myers said trucks are still rolling.

Reports of a lack of fuel are circulating and Myers said his department is looking into the issue to confirm there is truly a shortage.

“We’re trying to get ahold of the truck stops to find out just how valid that is,” Myers said. “It wouldn’t surprise me because we’ve had so many trucks and many more still coming in this morning.”

Myers said there is still some hotel availability for travelers, but for trucks, “we’re past our limit of what our resources can handle.”

David Kling, Keith County Emergency Management Services director, said his area received 8 to 10 inches of snow and with the wind, there are numerous drifts causing problems.

“(Travel) should be at a standstill,” Kling said. “Everything is closed or impassable I think is the way the state is calling it, but you still have a lot of people who are out and about and getting stuck.”

Keith County deputies were stranded earlier Wednesday after trying to help a stranded traveler, Kling said.

“When I was out and about I actually followed a couple of cars from a neighboring state that drove through the barricades on the west side of town, drove through the barricades on the south side of town,” he said.

Kling said that creates serious issues for emergency management and law enforcement.

“You know the road is closed, but some people think, ‘Well, we know how to drive in this weather,’” Kling said. “Well then you have to have law enforcement go get them or tow companies. That just puts a lot of lives at stake.”

Myers said a local volunteer has taken food to stranded truckers, especially in the remote parking areas.

“She collects donations of food and money and she spends a lot of time in the outlying areas of our truckers providing water and food and snacks for them,” Myers said. “That’s something that really benefits us. Some of these spots we’re parking them are a long ways from food and water.”

Myers said North Platte Public Transit was activated Wednesday morning to pick up truckers from outlying parking areas for transport into town for food.

There have been numerous school closures including North Platte Public Schools and McCook Public Schools, which both had a two-hour delay to the start of the day. Sutherland, Maxwell and Mullen Public Schools were among those that were closed.

Interstate 76 remained closed Wednesday in Colorado to Sterling and highways throughout northwest Colorado were also closed.