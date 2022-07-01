Hitchcock County inmate missing from Lincoln corrections center

LINCOLN — Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

Seth Straub left his work assignment in the community Friday morning and did not return to the facility.

Straub started his sentence on April 6, 2021. He was sentence to three to five years on a charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition out of Hitchcock County. Straub has a parole eligibility date of July 28 and a tentative release date of July 19, 2023.

Straub is a 23-year-old white man, 5-foot-10, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.