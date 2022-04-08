Holdrege man receives nine years in federal prison for possession of meth with intent to distribute

A 37-year-old Holdrege man received a nine-year federal prison sentence Friday for possession of more than 52 grams of pure methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Matthew Carpenter will also have to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term.

According to a media release from U.S. Attorney Jan W. Sharp’s office, a Kearney police officer attempted to stop the vehicle Carpenter was driving on Jan. 25, 2020. Carpenter initially pulled over but then sped away through a trailer court.

Carpenter abandoned the vehicle in the street with a passenger still inside. Officers followed Carpenter’s foot tracks in the snow to a storage shed where he was hiding.

Carpenter had a scale in his pocket, and three bags of suspected methamphetamine were found near where he was crouching.

The substances were sent to the Nebraska State Patrol crime laboratory and confirmed to be methamphetamine.