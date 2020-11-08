Home, vehicles destroyed in early morning fire

A trailer house and three vehicles parked in the driveway were lost in a fire that broke out on the 2100 block of West 14th Street early Sunday morning.

Jeff Hankla, a battalion chief with the North Platte Fire Department, said the two occupants who were in the structure at the time of the blaze made it outside safely. He added there were a number of pets in the house but not all of them were rescued.

Hankla said engines from all three stations in the city responded to the fire along with the North Platte Volunteer Fire Department when the emergency call was placed at 1:38 a.m. He said the house was fully engulfed in flames by the time the crews arrived at the scene about five minutes later.

“They had to make a defensive attack, which means we didn’t send anybody inside because the structure was already too far gone to do it safely.

“With trailer house fires, they burn so fast anyway,” Hankla said, “but when you have a 20- to 30-mile per hour wind pushing it, boy, they just go up like roman candles.”

Hankla added that the fire crews pulled additional lines to protect the downwind structures in the neighborhood.

“We were pretty fortunate to be able to contain it to just one trailer house,” he said.