Homecomings and a Canteen Christmas: Milo Shavlik remembers

Christmastime was when young Milo “Mike” Shavlik’s strongest World War II memories were made.

There was, of course, the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor three weeks before Shavlik’s 16th birthday Dec. 30.

There was a day after Christmas 1944, near his 19th birthday, when Shavlik, then a U.S. Navy electrician, first visited North Platte’s World War II Canteen.

And there was Dec. 6, 1945, a day short of four years after Pearl Harbor, when the northeast Nebraska native cheered with some 2,000 returning veterans as his carrier passed below San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

Fate would lead him back to North Platte, Shavlik’s home since 1970. With his 97th birthday looming next Friday, he’s one of the last known living customers of the Canteen that marks its 81st birthday today.

His thoughts often return to his two wartime Decembers in uniform.

“It’s kind of overwhelming sometimes when you think you were part of that history — just a dumb kid who grew up on a farm,” Shavlik said.

West Coast-bound

He didn’t personally experience the “shooting war,” though he was in uniform long enough to pass near two of its Pacific Theater hotspots.

Shavlik was born in 1925 during a blizzard on a ranch near Newboro, 23 miles south of Ewing. He spent most of his childhood on a Saunders County farm near Linwood, across the county line in Butler County.

Like virtually every American at that time, he recalls the shock of coming out of church the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, and learning of the Pearl Harbor attack.

It would change Shavlik’s life soon enough. He was inducted into the Navy in Wahoo on June 8, 1944, two days after D-Day and shortly after he graduated from Linwood High School.

His first months in uniform were spent at Chicago’s Great Lakes Naval Training Center, where Shavlik went through boot camp and trained to be an electrician.

After six months broken up by a brief August furlough back home, Shavlik boarded a train right after Christmas for his first posting at the Seattle Naval Air Station.

He transferred to a Union Pacific train at Omaha’s Union Station, now preserved as the Durham Museum.

“I stopped briefly at home going through there on the railroad,” Shavlik said. “They had a quick little birthday party for me, and then I moved on.”

He was about to be surprised, as so many service members were, by what lay ahead at North Platte.

Belated birthday cake

The Canteen had just celebrated its third Christmas Day birthday. Women from Ogallala, Hershey, Paxton and Roscoe served U.S. and Allied service members alongside North Platte volunteers that last week of 1944.

Train conductors sometimes tipped off their uniformed customers that a special experience awaited them when their train made its brief water stop at North Platte’s 1918 Union Pacific Depot.

Shavlik’s conductor didn’t. “It was a complete surprise,” he said 78 years later.

His train had a mixed manifest, with some parents or spouses of service members mixed in with all the uniformed passengers. It was crowded to the limit.

“All the seats were taken, and I had to sleep or rest on a pile of baggage by the restroom or lie in the aisle,” he said. “None of us wanted to do that.”

He doesn’t remember the exact day his train stopped, but “I remember there was no snow and I don’t remember that it was bitter cold.”

North Platte had 2 inches or less of snow on the ground between Christmas and New Year’s Day, with daily highs in the mid-30s to low 40s, according to city weather records.

Like so many who accounted for the Canteen’s 6 million service visits, Shavlik entered the depot and turned right into the “Canteen room” in the depot’s dining room.

“The ladies were greeting everybody and handing out sandwiches and coffee and such,” he said.

“We were glad to get the sandwich and the cup of coffee. I don’t think we were (there) more than 15 minutes, 20 minutes, and we were back on board.”

Though Shavlik visited around his birthday, he didn’t benefit from the Canteen tradition of awarding cakes to service members who had birthdays.

Not then, anyway.

“They were giving away birthday cakes, and I was not aware of it,” he said. “Seventy years later, some lady here decided to catch up on that birthday cake. She made one and brought it over here.”

Repeat visits

Shavlik would visit the Canteen twice more in 1945, going home on leave in June and returning to the West Coast a month later.

He knew what was coming at North Platte that time. During his second visit, “I got a big piece of pie, and I was sharing the seat with a young man that was not in the military. And he wasn’t allowed to get off and get a sandwich — just the servicemen. I sure felt sorry for him as I was riding along and eating my piece of pie.”

Nazi Germany had surrendered to the Allies on May 7, 1945. But the Japanese were still stubbornly resisting despite three years of steady losses and the Allied capture in early June of the island of Okinawa, less than 600 miles from Japan’s home islands.

Expecting to be forced into a bloody invasion of those islands, the U.S. military was redeploying thousands of troops to the Pacific.

“It was pretty crowded” on the trains to and from Seattle, Shavlik said. “It was toward the end of the war.”

He had been assigned in spring 1945 to “special services,” secretly installing the earliest versions of plane-borne missiles on F-4F “Wildcat” fighters that were otherwise becoming obsolete.

“There were ships coming in and out, and they’d always bring a bunch of them and we’d work on them and they’d fly back to the carrier,” Shavlik said.

Had the home-islands invasion proceeded in late 1945 and 1946, the missiles Shavlik helped install would have been used in combat, he said.

Instead, Japan would twice experience the war’s most secret weapon of all: the atomic bomb. Emperor Hirohito announced his nation’s surrender on Aug. 14, 1945, with the formal V-J Day following on Sept. 2.

Downtown Seattle “just exploded” when word arrived, Shavlik said. Among them were two of his high school classmates from Linwood who had served on different carriers than his.

“There were downtown celebrations with several million people milling about in the downtown area — and darned if I didn’t run into both of those guys,” he said.

The war was over, but Shavlik’s service was not. He would soon be sent to sea.

Mission of peace

The USS Ticonderoga carrier had been commissioned in May 1944, serving with distinction in that fall’s invasion of the Philippine island of Leyte. But two kamikaze aircraft struck and badly damaged her in the South China Sea on Jan. 21, 1945.

The Ticonderoga survived, returned home for repairs and rejoined the Pacific Fleet in June. After entering Tokyo Bay four days after V-J Day, she sailed to the Bremerton Navy Yard near Seattle to prepare for a new mission: bringing U.S. service members home.

Shavlik was on board, assigned to help manage the generators, when the Ticonderoga sailed west again on Oct. 20, 1945.

“We had a whole complex of aircraft” that were flown off the ship at Pearl Harbor to replenish the air fleet at Honolulu’s Hickam Field, he said.

He and his shipmates stayed in Hawaii for six weeks, during which crews welded bunk after bunk onto the Ticonderoga’s hangar deck.

He could still see damage in the harbor from the 1941 Japanese attack, Shavlik said.

In late November, the Ticonderoga arrived at Okinawa and picked up some 2,000 service members bound for home.

Shavlik said the ship stayed safely offshore. Despite the surrender, there were Japanese troops who kept fighting in both Okinawa and the Philippines through February 1946. A handful held out into the 1970s.

“Those poor guys just didn’t want to admit the war was over,” he said.

A Pacific typhoon followed the Ticonderoga all the way home. “It was starting just as we left,” Shavlik said. “It pushed us up to the Aleutians. Somehow the skipper didn’t want to sail crosswinds.”

Waves broke 75 feet above the ship’s waterline. “Everybody aboard was seasick — all the Army and Marines that were on board.” But “us Navy guys were enjoying it, just like riding a bucking horse.”

Shavlik had made a weighted protractor he kept on a desk while keeping an eye on the generators. Should the Ticonderoga list more than 60 degrees, it would be in danger of rolling over and sinking.

“It hit 60 degrees several times while we were on watch,” he said. A fellow crew member who was supposed to relieve him saw that, and “he quit and went back topside, so I took his watch.”

The carrier didn’t sink. In fact, after a brief time in mothballs, the Ticonderoga would serve in both the Korean and Vietnam wars and help recover splashed-down astronauts during the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s.

A Golden sight

Shavlik would never forget that day of Dec. 6, 1945, when his carrier sailed into San Francisco Bay to let off its cargo of victorious service members.

“The skipper made us all stand at attention as we went under the Golden Gate Bridge,” he said. “Over 2,000 servicemen hung out every little opening, screaming.”

Decades later, someone posted a photo of the Ticonderoga’s arrival on a website dedicated to the carrier. Shavlik made a copy, marking where he and other crew members stood at attention as the ship neared its port.

He would return to the Pacific with the carrier two weeks later, this time hauling home soldiers from the Philippines.

In January 1946, the Ticonderoga sailed into the Bremerton Navy Yard, where Shavlik helped prepare it for inactivation.

His discharge followed in June 1946, two months after North Platte’s Canteen closed. “I didn’t get off (the train) that last time because they were closed,” Shavlik said.

He was still only 20 years old. A lifetime lay ahead: college at Creighton University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; worldwide travel working oil fields, ending in the early 1960s with two years in North Africa; marriage in 1964 to Phyllis Bondo, who died in 2018; five children and lots of grandchildren.

Shavlik moved with Phyllis in 1964 to Scottsbluff, where he went to work for the Nebraska Department of Roads. A transfer brought them 52 years ago to North Platte, where he still lives on West Fifth Street.

Many of the “Canteen ladies” were still there when he arrived, including core volunteers Jessie Hutchens and Rose Loncar. They and Edna Neid would tell their story to CBS newsman Charles Kuralt in 1976, sparking a flood of thank-you letters from grateful customers.

He doesn’t remember encountering specific volunteers in 1944 and 1945, Shavlik said, but they all became great friends by volunteering together at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

He would honor them in a letter to The Telegraph on Dec. 29, 2021, that became the last of 300 of an estimated 16,000 letters from Canteen customers over 80 years to be reprinted in the newspaper’s recently released book, “Canteen: The Letters.”

“I knew them well,” Shavlik said.