Honoring our veterans: Four receive Quilts of Valor

Four veterans received their Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor at a ceremony Sunday afternoon in Sutherland.

They were originally scheduled to receive the quilts May 13, but the ceremony was postponed because of the dust storm that rolled through that afternoon.

At Sunday’s ceremony, three of the veterans were in attendance: Thomas Workman, Douglas Richards and Terry Lee Osborne. The fourth, Jacob Green, was getting medical attention after having fallen off a ladder. He got home from being treated about the same time the ceremony was done, so the Quilts of Valor women went to his home and awarded him his quilt.

Green joined the Army in July 2005. He completed his basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, and served during Operation Iraqi Freedom. As an infantry soldier, Green served in the field. He was deployed to Iraq from August 2006 to November 2007 and again from July 2010 to July 2011.

Green also served in the Army National Guard. He completed his final military contract March 10, 2013.

Workman graduated with the class of 1967 from Maxwell High School. He signed on to join the Marines with his older brother. He entered basic training in late 1967. Shortly after, Workman left for Vietnam. He was in the country from May 1968 to June 1969 and was stationed near the demarcation line near Camp Carroll.

He served as a “grunt” in the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Division. After landing in Da Nang, Workman was transported to Quang Tri province in northern Vietnam, where as a ground soldier he went on patrols toting a 100-pound pack and carrying an M60 machine gun.

During one excursion, his outfit kept moving for 63 days with no time for a full night’s sleep, hot meals or showers.

Workman was honorably discharged in 1969. He earned many honors including the Purple Heart and a Navy Achievement Medal.

Workman never lost his faith. In his words, “The war totally changed my life. It’s made me appreciate life.”

Osborne was drafted at age 21 and served in the U.S. Army from 1971 to 1972. He did his basic training in Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, and then went to Fort Rucker, Alabama, for helicopter flying school.

After landing in Vietnam, Osborne was made a crew chief and given an M16, a pistol and a helicopter. He flew all over Vietnam on different missions.

After Osborne was there for two months, the captain called for a mandatory formation one morning. They were told that three Medivac helicopters were going to Hawaii and asked for three volunteers. Osborne did not volunteer, but later the captain asked him why he didn’t. The captain told him he was surprised Osborne hadn’t volunteered, because he would definitely have recommended him. Osborne turned on a microphone and relayed his answer, “Because I love Vietnam.”

As it turned out, he could have spent a year in Hawaii instead of flying helicopters in Vietnam. Osborne received a Bronze Star for going in on a “hot mission” and also received a Flying Air Medal.

Richards entered the U.S. Air Force on April 19, 1963 and was discharged Feb. 24, 1967. His rank was airman first class. He did his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He was a machinist in field management attached to the fighter plane SG. He served in Japan for two three-month tours, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan and Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Richards said Clark Air Base in the Philippines had a plane landing and taking off every 15 seconds. At that time, it was the busiest airport in the world. When he first arrived in the Philippines, they were put on cots in tents for three to four months because there were so many people there.

He received the Air Force Commendation Medal.

Richards said he loves being a veteran and is proud to have served his country.