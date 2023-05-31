Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Hope-Esperanza nonprofit organization aims to bridge the gaps that exist between cultures in the North Platte community.

Director TinaMaria Fernandez works to spearhead various methods to help people from other cultures transition and find a sense of belonging in Lincoln County.

The organization offers help to not only the Hispanic population, but also other members of other cultures who are moving into the area.

Its mission statement states the organization exists “to empower minority and underserved youth and families.”

Fernandez was born and raised in North Platte. After graduation from high school, she went on to Mid-Plains Community College and then to the University of Wyoming, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She then earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“This is not my job, it’s my passion,” Fernandez said about her work with Hope-Esperanza. “Our plan here is, how do we make everyone feel like they belong. How do we provide cultural competence in the community.”

Through her education, Fernandez said, she has been studying cultural training for years and says she still doesn’t know everything about every culture there is in North Platte.

“So how do we come together and learn and celebrate different cultures, because diversity is beautiful,” Fernandez said. “It also can be intimidating, invoking anxiety and fears. How do we break down some of those barriers and just get people to the table?”

She has put action to her words and has built a growing entity that impacts the community in a number of practical ways. One of those means is bridging the gaps for businesses that are looking for employees.

“We take our applicants, our people who have come into the community and want a job, but they say, that doesn’t work for me, or I don’t have transportation,” Fernandez said. “So we contact the Department of Labor and we try to marry the openings.”

For instance, she asks if the company would consider hiring someone who can work 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. instead of 9 to 5.

“(We tell them) you’d be able to have a good person who is dedicated to their work and likes to work,” Fernandez said. “We get creative in helping people through those things.”

Along with that process, Fernandez said. they work with the Department of Labor.

“We help people find jobs, write resumes, go to interviews with them and translate for them,” Fernandez said. “We have translation services and this is for the community (as a whole).”

Another aspect of the organization is the El Centro pillar, which involves direct services.

“Underneath that pillar, we have the Food Box,” Fernandez said. “Every Monday, families can come through the back door (at the organization's location at 1013 S. Cottonwood St.) and we hand them a box. It’s a box of produce, meats, various things that we’ve received, and they go on their way.”

She said they get first names and phone numbers for future contact and they also deliver boxes to families at their homes.

"Las Cosas" helps families with basic needs.

“We’ve gotten called in the middle of the night that someone’s heat got shut off,” Fernandez said. “We supply them with blankets and space heaters. There are other clothing closets in town, but which one is going to answer you at 11 o’clock at night when you’re kid needs something.”

They also help people who have new jobs find professional clothing.

For youths and children, Hope-Esperanza has been working with Community Connections Mentoring for more than a year.

“We offer kids at least two opportunities every month to do something different,” Fernandez said. “All activities are completely free and we reach out into the community for different opportunities. This summer, we’re partnering with Nebraska Game and Parks.

“We’ll do a fishing day, a kayak day. We did that last year and everyone loved it and it was well attended.”

She said they bring in artists to teach youth how to paint and they provide all the supplies.

“Everything is bilingual in English and Spanish, and if we have other families come, which we’ve had some Ukrainian families come who speak Russian,” Fernandez said, “we have our language devices that are able to translate that into any language.”

Hope also collaborates with Lincoln County Community Connections, located in the downtown NebraskaLand Bank building, to provide resources to newcomers. The services are available to anyone moving to the area.

“That is really the office where if you have a new community member ... send them there and we’ll help get them connected to school, jobs, all of those things,” Fernandez said.

The next pillar is Building Hope in Community, which started in December.

“Our community has been stagnant for many, many years and now we’re in a state of growth and change,” Fernandez said. “That’s very exciting, but it comes with great responsibility.

“How do we come together as a community and prepare and really be proactive in this change rather than just wait and see what happens?”

Through this part of the program, Hope-Esperanza reaches out to various community entities for teaching opportunities.

“We come alongside the Fire Department, the Police Department, Habitat for Humanity, RDAP, and we take the courses that they normally offer in the community and we bring that to the minorities,” Fernandez said. “We provide language access, we put their flyers out in (other languages) and we just invite the community to come and learn together.”

She said many families from other countries have never used a microwave or they don’t have a 911 program or fire extinguishers.

“We need to teach these new Americans coming in how to use the microwave, what to do if a fire starts,” Fernandez said.

Under the cultural pillar, the organization hosts various festivals including the Cinco de Mayo event May 5 in downtown North Platte.

“It was a huge success and it was wonderful,” Fernandez said. “It was a beautiful fun night for everyone, I think.”

Coming up on Aug. 20 is the International Bazaar. Hope — Esperanza also offers monthly “We Are the World” events designed to blend the cultures that exist in North Platte.

“It’s a get-together on Wednesdays, the second or third week each month,” she said. “We just invite people to come, be authentically themselves, come and share their story and a dish from their culture.”