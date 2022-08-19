Hops research at West Central

The opportunity to expand the agriculture environment in Nebraska often comes from the research done at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.

Milos Zaric, graduate research assistant, who is working on his Ph.D. in weed science with an emphasis on pesticide application technology, is conducting a research project on hops.

The craft beer industry has grown exponentially in the United States and Zaric said finding better ways to grow hops and protect the plants from insects, diseases and weeds will ensure a quality product.

Zaric, who is from Serbia, came to the research center in 2015 as an intern. Former professor Greg Kruger, weed science and application technology specialist at the time, helped introduce international students to available internships.

Hops is a major ingredient in the bitterness, aroma and flavor in beer, and there is a potential to produce other products from the plant. Zaric said there is an opportunity for Nebraska agriculture to grow the plant as an alternative crop.

“How I came about this idea of hops,” Zaric said, “is we have about 70 acres of hops throughout Nebraska. Mostly everything is located in eastern part.”

The purpose of his research is to provide current growers as well as future growers with the information that will help them grow a quality crop.

The multi-faceted research includes growing hops plants as well as determining the most effective application systems for insecticides and fungicides. The research, Zaric said, utilizes conventional and novel approaches to ensure the least environmental contamination.

“There’s a really big challenge how we can get to those weeds that are in the row so they are not competing with our crop,” Zaric said, “and also how we can apply herbicides within those (rows) safely without drift and to get a maximum amount of them.”

The challenge in growing hops in Nebraska, he said, is that there is a limit to the amount of herbicide that can be applied. The weeds can develop resistance to the allowable herbicides, which can create problems down the road.

“A couple of things I’m working on with a researcher from Oregon is to get approval to do part of the study here,” Zaric said, “so we can actually get a little bit broader part from the herbicide we can use even in (the) Nebraska environment."

Zaric said Nebraska is a bit challenging depending on the part of the state.

“The eastern part of the state, (there is) more rain, more humidity, which makes it more prone for diseases,” Zaric said. “So a lot of the producers need to rely on the fungicides to control those and to protect the yield that there will be at the end.”

North Platte has a drier climate and that is a benefit to the hops plot at the research center.

“We didn’t apply any fungicides this year,” Zaric said. “So the climate is pretty good for this part here. This year was a little bit challenging because we started a little bit drier, then we came up with a decent amount of rain, but I couldn’t see any disease here.”

The plants produce cones with a fine yellow powder called lupulin. Zaric is growing two varieties of hops at the center.

“We have the chinook that is a more bitter type of variety and the glacier, which is also a little bit on the bitter side, but still has a lot of aromas inside,” Zaric said. “Primarily we are using hops to make beers so they are going for bitterness or aromas.”

He said there is also a lot of research into alternative uses for hops, such as topicals for skin care.

“Hops belong to the same family as hemp, or the Cannabaceae family,” Zaric said. “They are related species and researchers are exploring a lot of other uses, such as 'relaxive' activities and things like those.”

Harvest of the cones at the research center will begin soon and Zaric said the product will be sold to local breweries and will be used in his research.

“Looking at the two varieties, chinook and glacier, they are a little bit different in maturity,” Zaric said. “First we’ll be harvesting this one on the west side, chinook, which is a little bit earlier maturing variety.”

Typically, he said, growers look at the needs of the end user and there are a number of factors that are taken into consideration.

“Whoever wants to buy those, there’s a lot of things that we are determining,” Zaric said. “One thing is the percent of the dry biomass that we have there or the percent of the moisture.”

The other things to consider are whether the variety grown has more beta acids or alpha acids, which determine the bitterness or aroma that will flavor the beer.

“It’s not necessarily quantity,” Zaric said. “It is also the quality of those (factors).”