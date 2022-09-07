Horse races highlight annual Wellfleet Fall Festival

The traditional horse races on Main Street in Wellfleet highlights the small Lincoln County community's annual fall festival on Saturday.

The Calcutta begins at 2:30 p.m. with a $750 purse and belt buckle going to the winners. Entry fee is $20 and just 16 entries are available. For information, contact Mike Coder at 720-470-7476.

In addition to that tradition, the Wellfleet Fall Festival Friday and Saturday will feature a ranch rodeo with a calcutta at the Wellfleet Roping Arena on Friday night. The cost of entry is $400. For information contact Roger Durr at 308-529-8405 or Casey Durner at 402-389-1575.

Jim Calhoun will perform on Main Street on Friday night with food and beer garden available.

Saturday morning starts with kayak races in Wellfleet Lake. Entry is $25 and payout is a 50/50.

Saint Williams Altar Society will serve breakfast burritos and have a bake sale at the picnic shelter at 9 a.m. The Wellfleet Mini Train will be going throughout the day.

People can test their skills in Cowboy Mounted Shooting at 10 a.m. at the roping arena. For information, contact Shane Smith at 308-660-2852.

A craft and vendor show with an accompanying farmers market is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in and around the Community Hall. The flower and vegetable show will coincide with the vendor show.

There is a 6-person team volleyball tournament at 10 a.m. The contest is $75 per team and is limited to 12 teams.

The antique tractor and pickup pull sponsored by the Wellfleet Pullers is at 11 a.m.

For lunch, the Wellfleet Community Club will serve free barbecue while there is a Wellfleet Lake Fundraiser Auction under the shelter.

Pie and ice cream will also be served by the Wild West 4-H Livestock Club, along with local Amish families.

The beer garden also opens at noon, with food vendors opening after the barbecue is over.

There are kids games, including hay stack hunt, finding money in the straw, foot races, bike races, turtle races and stick horse duck penning starting at 1 p.m.

The "Kids Stuff" will go on before and after the annual parade, which starts at 2 p.m. and wanders down Main Street. Organizers are asking people to line up south of Main Street by 1:45 p.m.

Team sorting at 3 p.m. at the Fire Hall follows the annual horse races.

Gather around the beer garden to watch the Huskers take on Georgia Southern at 6:30 p.m. and end the festival with Jim Calhoun, who goes on stage at 8 p.m.