The Lincoln County Fair will not have its typical crowds, entertainment or festival food selections this year.
But one of the main attractions — the animals and livestock — will still be present on the fairgrounds along with the static and food exhibits to be judged.
The fair, toned down in its scope due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins with the horse show on Saturday and Sunday.
It is the first of the 4-H shows that will be held over the next week, culminating with the hog show July 25. The exhibits began Friday with a fashion revue and public revue judging at the extension office and a public show on the south campus of the North Platte Community College.
Each livestock and animal exhibitor will be limited to a guest list of two adults as well as a sibling who is a 4-H member.
The fair is closed to the public this year, and all non-4-H events were canceled.
“We know that it limits the number of people who come, and we’re very sorry about that,” said Randy Saner, an extension educator unit leader with the Lincoln/Logan/McPherson Counties extension office. “But we do not want to get somebody sick from coming to the fair. Everything we are doing is an attempt to keep this pandemic down.
“The good thing is that the kids still get to show their animals and the work that they have done over the past year.”
The competitions will be livestreamed on krvn.com and the Lincoln County Ag Society’s YouTube channel for those who cannot attend in person. The schedule is on lincofair.com under the fair tab at the top of the page.
“It’s a chance to still watch (the competition), even though we know it’s not the same thing as being there,” Saner said.
Entrants in the animal and livestock shows will enter the judging ring either one at a time or by family groups. The scales and other equipment will then be disinfected upon their exit and before the entrance of the next competitor.
Judges will be asked to wear a mask when in close contact with the competitors. Superintendents and volunteer workers at the fair will have their temperature taken each day upon arrival.
The animals and livestock will both arrive and depart the fairgrounds on the day that they are judged.
Static exhibit competitors will drop off their entries Saturday. Those will be housed in the Ag Activity Center.
Foods and cakes will be checked in on Wednesday and placed in Centennial Hall.
Saner said despite the unique situation for this year’s fair, the enrollment figures are about normal compared with previous editions.
“We are up on some (events) and down on a few others,” Saner said. “Our 4-H’ers have come through with their projects just like every year just about.”
