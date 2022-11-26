Household waste can go in yard waste carts beginning Thursday

On Thursday, North Platte residents can begin using yard waste carts for household waste. The annual switch runs through March 31 when the carts must be used only for yard waste, the city said in a press release.

State statute doesn't require the separation of yard and house waste during that time period. All trash must be inside a city-issued container allowing the lid to close completely without being secured by another device, the release said.

For more information, contact the Public Service Department at 308-535-6700.