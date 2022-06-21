Housing plan sees 2nd-round approval from North Platte City Council

Nebraskaland Days does tend to speed up North Platte City Council meetings that coincide with the official state celebration.

Tuesday night was no exception, as seven of the eight council members disposed of a two-item consent agenda and seven other items in 20 minutes.

They gave second-round approval to a rezoning ordinance tied to a north-side “shovel-ready” housing subdivision with a 5-2 vote. A final vote will be taken July 5.

Council members Donna Tryon and Mark Woods repeated their “no” votes from June 7, when the ordinance and the project’s redevelopment plan won separate 6-2 votes. Councilman Jim Carman was absent.

The project calls for the city to sell the northern 13.2 acres of some 23 acres it owns at West 17th Street and Adams Avenue, between the North Platte Cemetery and Educational Service Unit 16.

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. will buy the land and install streets and utilities for a 51-lot subdivision.

The chamber, which will sell individual lots to developers, will receive $1.87 million in tax increment financing to help offset its infrastructure costs.

The separate rezoning ordinance would change the future subdivision’s zoning from “transitional agricultural” to R-2 residential.

After their rezoning vote, council members unanimously adopted an unrelated ordinance clarifying fines for violations under North Platte’s newly adopted “utility-type vehicle” regulations.

The successful motion by Council President Jim Nisley waived the typical requirement that ordinances receive three separate “yes” votes to be enacted.

Police Chief Steve Reeves said the measure doesn’t change the fine amounts in the UTV ordinance the council adopted Feb. 1.

First offenses carry a $250 fine, with subsequent offenses triggering fines of $250 to $500.

But Reeves and City Attorney Terry Waite said the main UTV ordinance proved ambiguous in whether those fines applied to every requirement in its contents.

“It’s not that we added or changed things,” Reeves said. “It just clarifies the language.”

Michael McNew, who sells golf carts through his McNew’s Unlimited dealership in North Platte, suggested that the city also reconsider what it does and doesn’t consider to be UTVs.

The ordinance adopted in February defines them as “any motorized off-highway vehicle” up to 15 feet (180 inches) long, including the bumper; up to 6 feet 2 inches (74 inches) wide; weighs no more than 1 ton (2,000 pounds); and travels on four or more non-highway tires.

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs), golf carts or other low-speed vehicles aren’t deemed UTVs. But McNew said he’s encountered confusion from customers because six-seater golf carts don’t quite fit as either a classic golf cart or a UTV.

Mayor Brandon Kelliher told McNew city officials would revisit the UTV definitions for possible action at a future meeting.

The Feb. 1 ordinance allows properly inspected and licensed UTVs to drive on North Platte city streets that aren’t state or federal highways.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.