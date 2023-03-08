Former state Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango has won unanimous endorsement from a Unicameral committee to join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission board.

Natural Resources Committee members voted 8-0 to advance Hughes’ nomination to the full Legislature, two days after their March 1 confirmation hearing on his appointment by Gov. Jim Pillen.

If confirmed by lawmakers — including many of his former colleagues — Hughes would succeed outgoing District 5 commission member Robert Allen of rural Eustis. The district includes Lincoln County and 12 other southwest Nebraska counties.

But Hughes’ prospects for quickly joining the Game and Parks board have been clouded by an all-encompassing near-blockade on legislative floor votes begun Feb. 23 by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha.

The same uncertainty applies to a growing list of bills awaiting first-round debate, including three more from western Nebraska senators advanced over the past week.

Cavanaugh has vowed to filibuster every measure before the Legislature in protest of the Health and Human Services Committee’s 4-2 advancement Feb. 22 of Legislative Bill 574, which would forbid transgender care for minors younger than 19.

Unicameral rules allow an individual senator to extend debate for up to eight hours on first round, four hours on second round and two on a bill’s final reading. Two-thirds of all 49 lawmakers then must vote to end debate for a bill to have a chance to move forward.

Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth, LB 574’s prime sponsor, has made the measure her personal priority bill to increase the odds it receives debate on the floor.

Senators have until the end of Thursday to choose their individual 2023 priority bills. This year’s 90-day “long” session reaches its halfway point next Wednesday.

Recently advanced bills by regional lawmakers include LB 29, Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s latest modification of his 2019 law to temporarily reduce property taxes when structures are damaged or destroyed.

The bill, advanced 6-1 by the Revenue Committee, would replace the term “destroyed property” with “damaged property and eliminate the requirement that a “calamity” must have taken place for a damaged property’s taxable value to be lowered for the tax year when the damage took place.

Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer won advancement of two more of his 2023 bills, including LB 450, which would forbid land disposal of wind turbine blades and related components. The Natural Resources Committee voted 6-0 to advance that bill.

The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, which Brewer chairs, voted 8-0 to advance his bill allowing state agency department heads to serve in reserve forces of the U.S. military.

LB 753 would carve out an exception in state law that otherwise forbids leaders of 13 agencies from holding any other public office or making a profit from other public or private jobs.