Hundreds travel the Sandhills on first day of Nebraska Rod & Custom Association annual cruise

Is classic car cruising just a hobby or more of a lifestyle?

“All of it,” said Dave Flies of Auburn. “I like driving old cars.”

That’s why he was part of the Nebraska Rod & Custom Association’s cruise through the Sandhills on Saturday Flies and his ’55 orange-and-white Chevy Bel-Air hardtop were among the roughly 400 vehicle-pack that left North Platte at 7 a.m. and returned into the city limits just after 3:30 p.m. after a drive up to Valentine and back.

It was the first of a two-day tour that will cover around 500 miles.

It’s a normal weekend for Flies, who just drove to a classic car show in Springfield, Missouri, last week, and will do so as well for one in Des Moines, Iowa, later this month.

“I put 2,500 miles on my ’37 Coupe over the winter because we didn’t have any snow,” Flies said. “I build (the cars) to drive them and have a good time. I’m retired now. I don’t want to deal with any controversy or crap. I just want to go and have a good time.”

That is the general thought behind the NRCA cruise, which is in its 29th year.

Participants pay a $15 membership fee for the event, which has covered more than 17,000 miles of Nebraska highways and county roads in its history.

But the tour’s attraction is more than just a shared love of the road and classic cars. One of the membership requirements is that your vehicle must be at least 30 years old.

Lin Hoskins, the tour coordinator and vice president of the NRCA, said the tour attracts about a thousand people annually between drivers and passengers, and its the connections that keeps bringing people back.

“For a lot of people, one of the reasons that they (continue to participate) is because they met somebody (on the cruise),” Hoskins said. “They might only meet them once a year and that’s here. The people you meet and the friendships you make is really the greatest part of it.”

Don and Shari Wiles of Greenwood are tour participants for the first time this weekend.

The Wiles made the decision based on the persuasion of a cousin of the couples’ friends, who are also first-time tour participants.

They are driving an ’86 Chevy pickup that Don built in his body shop.

“Square-body stuff is hot right now ... and it’s probably the only thing I’ve got right now that I feel is really dependable,” said Don, who also has a ’53 Chevy and a ’70 impala.

He did admit he was a little hesitant with his vehicle selection at first, however.

“We were concerned about fuel costs coming out here,” he said. “But for what it is and what it does, I was shocked on our first fill we got 18 miles per gallon. I wasn’t expecting that. I can deal with that.”

The Wiles have not previously ventured to the majority of the cities that the tour covers this weekend. One of the exceptions is Valentine, which is a traditional stop on their way to Sturgis.

The couple did some additional exploring on their own as they drove to Paxton on Friday to have dinner at Ole’s Big Game Steakhouse & Lounge.

“We wanted to come out (to the area), do a couple things different and see what it’s all about,” Don said.

