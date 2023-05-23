A quartet of steps to enable a single-family housing development west of North Platte’s southwest corner won endorsements Tuesday from the city’s Planning Commission.

The eight members present recommended that the City Council extend the 2-mile planning and zoning jurisdiction outside city limits to fully encompass an initial 18-lot development south of West State Farm Road and west of Buffalo Bill Avenue.

Council members will take up the extension June 6, along with a city land-use plan amendment, rezoning ordinance and replat to establish the proposed Legends Subdivision.

All four measures won unanimous approval after a trio of public hearings, though commission member Kathleen Matthews abstained from voting on all except the 2-mile limit extension.

Panel member Chance Schilling resigned before the meeting because he has moved to Omaha, Chairman David Fudge announced as the meeting started. Mayor Brandon Kelliher will need to appoint a successor to finish his term.

Allura LLC, which owns the 84.1-acre lot to be subdivided, has room to add 19 more lots on its east side later if warranted, Planning Administrator Judy Clark said.

The Legends development is the only residential area within the 839 acres that would come under city zoning jurisdiction if the council approves. The rest consists of agricultural land.

The subdivision would sit on the south side of West State Farm Road, west of Buffalo Bill. John Boettcher, whose family owns the site, said they decided they “could benefit the community by making available more land for homes.”

The subdivision — initially called Rolling Prairie — would pay tribute to Nebraska Cornhusker football legends. Boettcher said its main street would be named for retired Coach Tom Osborne, with connecting streets named for two-time national champion quarterback Tommie Frazier and the late Brook Berringer, Frazier’s backup on the 1994 and 1995 title teams.

The family chose the Husker theme so “people know where it is, like Hillcrest and Indian Hills,” he said. “We haven’t had one of those (develop) in a while.”

No one objected to the subdivision plan itself, though area resident Shelly Greeley asked whether State Farm Road’s paving would be extended west to reach the Legends entrance.

“Frankly, we would as soon not have it” paved, said Greeley, 4268 W. State Farm Road. “It’s like a freaking freeway on the paved part.”

Clark said Boettcher has discussed the possibility of extending State Farm’s paving with Lincoln County Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz. If it’s to be paved, Allura would share costs with the county, she said.

“It’s hard to maintain a gravel road off a paved road,” Clark said, adding that the streets inside the subdivision would be paved.

Allura’s land would be rezoned from A-1 transitional agriculture to R-L suburban dwelling if the City Council adopts the necessary ordinance.

In other business, the Planning Commission also endorsed a land-use map amendment, zoning change and replat for property owned by Trey and Dayna Wasserburger at 6547 E. State Farm Road, east of Newberry Access.

The Wasserburgers want to split off an existing home on the tract into a separate 2.49-acre lot, Clark said. That lot also would be rezoned from A-1 to R-L.