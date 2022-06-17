I-80 near Ogallala, U.S. 26 and Nebraska Highway 21 highlight NDOT's summer road construction projects

“Orange barrel” season is well under way in western and central Nebraska, with several construction projects on Interstate 80 and near Ogallala posing challenges for pre-Fourth of July travelers.

The lengthy process of redecking the U.S. Highway 30 bridge near Lee Bird Field remains the only North Platte project on the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s weekly construction and detour report.

Motorists are invited to call 511, visit 511.nebraska.gov or download the Nebraska 511 app to keep track of construction work statewide, the NDOT said in a press release.

They’ll have to steer clear of workers on three of the main approaches to Ogallala — I-80, U.S. 26 and Nebraska Highway 61 — as Keith County residents prepare for Lake McConaughy’s biggest holiday weekend.

I-80 traffic has been reduced to two head-to-head lanes on a 9-mile-long stretch between Brule (Exit 117) and Ogallala (Exit 126).

It’s one of three interstate stretches being rebuilt or undergoing maintenance work in Nebraska’s western half.

Eastbound I-80 is closed between Potter and Sidney (Exit 38 to Exit 55), with head-to-head traffic on the westbound lanes.

Interstate drivers also are facing intermittent lane closures in both directions between Gothenburg (Exit 211) and Darr (Exit 231).

Construction crews are working at night on the I-80 stretch between Brule and Ogallala, said Cameron Craig, construction engineer for the NDOT’s District 6 in North Platte.

I-80 drivers must slow down to 65 mph in the head-to-head zone. An 11-foot vehicle width limit is in effect.

U.S. 30 remains open in both directions to and from Ogallala, as does Nebraska 61 north from Grant into Ogallala.

But construction crews are periodically closing lanes on the U.S. 26-Nebraska 61 bypass west of Ogallala.

Motorists can avoid the bypass work by taking the highways’ old route north through Ogallala to the “Y” intersection.

Meanwhile, Nebraska 61 across and south of Kingsley Dam has been reduced to one lane, the NDOT said.

Vehicle widths are restricted to 12 feet on the bypass and Nebraska 61, with temporary traffic lights, flaggers and pilot cars in operation near and atop the dam.

To avoid the Kingsley road work, oversized vehicles must take U.S. 30 east from Ogallala to Roscoe, turn north on the Keystone-Roscoe Road and then go west on Keystone Lake Road to Kingsley’s north end.

Finally, U.S. 26 drivers near McConaughy’s south shore will face construction delays, 12-foot width limits and 55 mph speed limits from 10 miles east of Lewellen to 11 miles west of Ogallala.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.