A semi-truck collision closed Interstate 80 for a lengthy period Thursday as hazmat crews cleaned up a "corrosive material," the Nebraska State Patrol said.
NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas urged people to follow I-80 message boards and the Nebraska 511 website for updates throughout the night in a 9 p.m. update. Thomas said there was no danger to the public.
Traffic is being rerouted to U.S. Highway 30.
The closure was the result of a two-semi collision in the eastbound lanes at about 2:30 p.m. at the 187-mile marker near Maxwell.
The collision scattered barrels across the median and the roadway. Area Hazmat, including the Nebraska Hazardous Incident Team, were called to help clean up the wreck.
Traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes between North Platte and Maxwell. The Nebraska State Patrol closed eastbound I-80 at exit 179 and diverted traffic north to Highway 30 and south to State Farm Road.
People are also reading…
Thomas said one driver had minor injuries while the second driver was uninjured. The North Platte Fire Department and Nebraska State Patrol are continuing to investigate the incident.