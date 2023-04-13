One semi-truck sits mangled in the median while another semi-truck’s trailer rests along the side of the eastbound lane on I-80 near mile marker 187. The semi in the median hit the trailer of the other truck from behind scattering barrels with unknown substances across the highway. The call came in about 2:30 p.m. and traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes between North Platte and Maxwell for a couple of hours. The Nebraska State Patrol closed eastbound I-80 at exit 179 and diverted traffic north to Highway 30 and south to State Farm Road. No information on the condition of the drivers is available at this time.