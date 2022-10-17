 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

I-80 rolling closures near Sutherland postponed to Oct. 27

  • 0

The rolling closures scheduled for Thursday on Interstate 80 near Sutherland have been postponed one week to Oct. 27, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watts Electric Company of Waverly is the prime contractor. The rolling closures will be from the Ogallala interchange to Sutherland interchange in the east lanes, and from the Maxwell interchange to Sutherland interchange in the west lanes.

The rolling closures are for the installation of new overhead electronic message boards. Traffic will be maintained with reduced speed and controlled by Nebraska State Patrol pace vehicles. Travelers should expect delays.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Al Capone goes to prison

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News