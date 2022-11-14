I-80 rolling closures scheduled near Gothenburg beginning Thursday

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is installing new overhead electronic message boards between Hershey and Overton.

To do so, they will be conducting rolling closures of Interstate 80 near Gothenburg. The rolling closures will occur overnight beginning Thursday, NDOT said in a press release.

Watts Electric Company of Waverly is the prime contractor. The rolling closures will be from the Hershey interchange to Gothenburg interchange in the eastbound direction, and from the Overton interchange to Gothenburg interchange in the westbound direction.

Traffic will be maintained with reduced speed and controlled by Nebraska State Patrol pace vehicles. Travelers should expect delays.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.