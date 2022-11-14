Ice-rink grant, possible extra sales-tax meetings before NP City Council

Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting will include an extra agenda item on a proposed $50,000 Quality Growth Fund grant to help launch a temporary winter ice rink next month.

City officials published an amended council agenda to that effect Monday, along with notices of possible special council meetings Wednesday and Thursday to implement the half-cent sales-tax increase that voters approved Nov. 8.

The QGF Citizens Review Committee voted 4-0 Friday to recommend that the council approve a one-time grant to NPIce Inc. The group has raised $125,217 as of Monday to buy a portable rink to operate at Centennial Park from Dec. 12 to Feb. 27.

The requested grant would help pay for rental of an ice-freezing chiller for the rink and other startup expenses, NPIce co-founders Stephen “BLu” McGrath and Tyler Sexson told the advisory panel. They plan to buy a chiller in the future.

Citizens Review Committee members made it clear they “do not want to see it become an annual request for funding,” according to a council memorandum from QGF administrator and North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. President and CEO Gary Person.

Council members voted Nov. 1 to lease space for the rink in Centennial Park from December to March. It’ll sit near the baseball concession stand during that time and be stored offsite the rest of the year.

Council action on NPIce’s request now will follow first-round debate and an initial vote on an ordinance to implement the city sales-tax increase from 1.5% to 2%, approved by voters by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.

Funds from the temporary infrastructure tax will raise $52.5 million to repay to-be-issued bonds to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex, renovate Cody Pool and relocate the city’s skate park.

Council members must vote “yes” by simple majorities three times to enact the ordinance, unless they agree Tuesday to waive the latter two votes and adopt it immediately.

If they decline the waiver, they’ll meet again Wednesday for second-round consideration and Thursday for a final vote on the sales-tax ordinance.

Like Tuesday’s regular meeting, the special meetings would start at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St.