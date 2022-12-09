If Thursday’s snow in North Platte let you down, hang on for next week

For all of its black ice and misery, Thursday’s storm system left North Platte with little of the moisture it badly needs.

But a “pretty significant system approaching early next week” should bring more snow, though it’s too early to say what it will bring North Platte, said meteorologist Nathan Jurgensen of the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

The airport office’s seven-day forecast said the city can expect rain and freezing rain to move in Monday night and snow to take over completely by Tuesday afternoon. Snow showers could linger into Wednesday.

“Folks with travel plans early next week really need to keep an eye on the weather forecast,” Jurgensen said.

The airport recorded 0.4 inches of snow and 0.04 inches of precipitation Thursday, reflecting the rule of thumb that an inch of snow usually equals one-tenth of an inch of moisture.

It was North Platte’s first measurable December snow but only lifted total snowfall to 3.4 inches since Nov. 1. Year-to-date precipitation stands at 12.87 inches with three weeks left in 2022.

Parts of northern Nebraska did better with moisture Thursday. Valentine recorded 6.5 inches of snow, with 3 inches near Mullen and Dunning and 2 inches two miles east of Tryon, according to storm reports.

Jurgensen said the weather service will be closely watching a storm in the Gulf of Alaska that should first affect mountain ranges in the Pacific Northwest this weekend.

It’s expected to bring 1 to 3 feet of snow across higher terrain in southern Oregon and northern California, with more than 5 feet locally in the drought-parched Sierra Nevada, according to the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

That system should reach eastern Colorado late Monday or early Tuesday, when it will become clearer how far north and east it’ll push, Jurgensen said.

“It’s with those strong low-pressure systems that we get those heavier snows and the stronger wind amounts,” he said.

As of Friday, he added, weather service personnel are expecting northern Nebraska and South Dakota to see the heaviest snowfalls.

Once the storm comes, it’s expected to slow down and linger. But whatever North Platte experiences “would be at least on the wet side of things (rather) than the brutal-cold kinds of things,” Jurgensen said.

“We aren’t expecting 72 hours of impact at North Platte,” he added. “But it will be a prolonged storm system.”

North Platte will enjoy a mild weekend first, with highs in the upper 40s Saturday and near 50 Sunday and Monday, the weather service said.

Once the storm moves in, cold weather will stick around. After a high near 32 Tuesday, top readings the rest of next week will be in the mid-20s with clouds and blustery conditions prevailing.