Imperial couple to be inducted into Journalism Hall of Fame

Russ and Lori Pankonin of Imperial will become the first husband-and-wife team to be inducted into the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame on Oct. 22 at The Graduate Hotel in Lincoln.

Four other 2022 inductees will be honored along with the Pankonins, former co-publishers of the Imperial Republican, Grant Tribune-Sentinel and the Wauneta Breeze.

The others are Tim Anderson, associate professor emeritus, UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications; John Bender, associate dean and journalism professor, UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications; Lee Ostdiek, former editor of the Blue Hill Leader; and Tom Southard (posthumously), longtime sports writer for the Kimball Western Nebraska Observer.

The Pankonins have been involved in journalism as a couple since they began their careers at the Wauneta Breeze, which was owned by Lori’s parents, Loral and Elna Johnson.

“It’s not about the plaque; it’s about being on the same Hall of Fame wall with Dad, because he was such a mentor,” Lori said about the award. “He died 20 years ago, but to this day I’m remembering his advice.”

Russ and Lori were high school sweethearts and have been married for 43 years. They met at the Chase County Fair, and after high school both went to Kearney State College. Russ earned a degree in business administration and Lori in business education.

“Dad had always said there are opportunities here, but we’re not going to force you,” Lori said. “So we never were interested. All of a sudden out of the blue, Russ was like, when the editor leaves in Grant we might consider it.”

When Lori’s parents bought the Wauneta paper, the Pankonins moved there to take over the operation.

“I didn’t know if I could write a lick,” Russ said. “Our editor in Grant was on vacation, so Loral was covering and I went along with him.”

The story was on a house fire. Russ said they met with the family and he took his first news photos.

“I was so excited to write the story that I went home that night and wrote it out on paper,” Russ said. “I gave it to (Loral) the next morning and he said, 'Well, you can’t write everything out; you’ve got to learn to compose at the typewriter,' and so I did."

The Pankonins moved to Wauneta in 1982, where they lived for 15 years and had their two daughters, Brooke and Celeste. They moved to Imperial in 1997 before purchasing the company from Lori’s parents.

“We purchased all the papers on April 1, 1999,” Lori said. “Dad continued to write and such.”

Both said they are humbled by the honor they are receiving.

“The biggest thing is we’re being given this honor, but really the honor is having the opportunity to have served the communities,” Lori said. “Our communities are just amazing, so I think that’s what the honor is (about).”

There are a number of things the Pankonins reflect on with pride in the work they have done.

“One thing I’m most proud of is being able to work with your spouse for all those years,” Russ said. “It’s not easy for people to have to work with their spouse, and Lori and I got along really well. We were a team.”

Lori cited the company's multigenerational ownership and that the communities often praised the work of their newspapers.

“It wasn’t just a job,” Lori said. “Our passion for people, that’s mainly it. Helping make a difference and caring and sharing is a big part that means a lot to me.”

The Pankonins recently sold the papers to brothers Jesse and Lloyd Mullen of High Plains News North.

Although they will miss the work, Russ and Lori said not a lot has changed for them.

“I have continued with all the organizations I’m in, and what is nice is that I don’t have to go to things to cover them, but I can just go to enjoy them,” Lori said.

Russ said he also is still involved in the Imperial community, serving on various boards.

“Just being involved in the community and seeing your community grow and what you can do behind the scenes to make those things happen,” Russ said. “I think that is the important thing.”