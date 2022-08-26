Imperial man receives three-year prison term for methamphetamine possession

IMPERIAL — A 46-year-old Imperial man was sentenced to three years in state prison for possession of methamphetamine.

Russ T. Mann received the sentence Thursday in Chase County District Court. He pleaded guilty in late May to an amended charge of possession of 10 to 27 grams of methamphetamine.

Mann received credit for 510 days served.

He was originally charged with two counts of possession of 28 to 139 grams of methamphetamine, two counts of not having a drug stamp and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Four of the charges were dropped and the other one amended in the plea agreement in exchange for Mann's cooperation against his co-defendant in the case, Jesus F. Acuna, 43, of Imperial.

According to court documents, a police informant made two separate drug deals with Mann in December 2020, the first for 54 grams of meth on Dec. 12, and the second for 110 grams on Dec. 21.

Acuna, also known as "Chewy," was the supplier for Mann, among other individuals, according to authorities. He is charged with three felonies: possession of 140 grams or more of methamphetamine, having no drug stamp and conspiracy to distribute.

His jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Mann was a key witness for the prosecution in the Kevin German trial in Chase County.

German, 26, was convicted of second-degree murder and kidnapping in the 2019 death of Annika Swanson. He was also found guilty of first-degree false imprisonment for abducting Eve Ambrosek.

Authorities said Ambrosek was kept captive in Mann's trailer on property between Enders and Imperial. German also took Swanson from the trailer, where she had been staying, and forced her into a car. Her body was discovered later at the bottom of an irrigation drainage pipe near Imperial.

Mann was initially charged with two counts of being an accessory to kidnapping in connection with the German case, but those charges were dismissed in exchange for his cooperation with the prosecution.