Improvements finished, Lake McConaughy, Lake Ogallala fully open and ready for summer

The Memorial Day Weekend brings out the crowds to Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala each year.

Jim Swenson, deputy director for Nebraska Game and Parks, said the popular outdoors area near Ogallala is up and ready to go. Swenson said he was out there last week and sat down with the advisory committee to go over the implementation plan with the reservation system.

“Everything is on go moving forward.” Swenson said. “We’ve got some major projects out there, the Martin Bay entrance adjustments that we made and the new boating access at Martin Bay.”

He said those are all at a point of last week doing a final walk through anticipating that it would all be open this weekend.

“Everything looked real good and the reports I received on the reservations, we were near capacity,” Swenson said. “So we’re starting to involve the local website out there for opportunity for folks to find accommodations. Things are shaping up well.”

Designated campground sites can be reserved 180 days in advance, and beach camping sites can be reserved 30 days in advance. There are about 500 campground spots and 1,000 designated beach spots (depending on water level) available at the two state recreation areas.

The reservations can be made online at nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com, via the RA Camping app, or by phone at 308-284-8800 during business hours.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.