 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Improvements finished, Lake McConaughy, Lake Ogallala fully open and ready for summer

  • Updated
  • 0
Lake Mac

Lake McConaughy has natural white sand beaches.

 Nebraska Tourism

The Memorial Day Weekend brings out the crowds to Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala each year.

Jim Swenson, deputy director for Nebraska Game and Parks, said the popular outdoors area near Ogallala is up and ready to go. Swenson said he was out there last week and sat down with the advisory committee to go over the implementation plan with the reservation system.

“Everything is on go moving forward.” Swenson said. “We’ve got some major projects out there, the Martin Bay entrance adjustments that we made and the new boating access at Martin Bay.”

He said those are all at a point of last week doing a final walk through anticipating that it would all be open this weekend.

“Everything looked real good and the reports I received on the reservations, we were near capacity,” Swenson said. “So we’re starting to involve the local website out there for opportunity for folks to find accommodations. Things are shaping up well.”

People are also reading…

Designated campground sites can be reserved 180 days in advance, and beach camping sites can be reserved 30 days in advance. There are about 500 campground spots and 1,000 designated beach spots (depending on water level) available at the two state recreation areas.

The reservations can be made online at nebraskastateparks.reserveamerica.com, via the RA Camping app, or by phone at 308-284-8800 during business hours.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spring Fling coming to Cody Park in North Platte Sunday

Spring Fling coming to Cody Park in North Platte Sunday

“We’ll have a little of everything,” Travis Klein said. “We’ll have craft vendors from four different states coming to town with their goods. We’ll also have food trucks for people to eat lunch while they’re out there shopping.”

Police identify 2 killed in Lincoln triple shooting

Police have identified two men killed in a triple shooting in Lincoln over the weekend. Police say in a news release that 42-year-old Patricio Urias and 26-year-old Zachariah Palomo died in the Sunday morning shooting inside a home near 30th and P streets. Officers found the men fatally wounded in the home after someone called 911 to report he had been shot. The men died at the scene. Police say a short time later, a 19-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting showed up at a Lincoln hospital. No arrests have been reported or suspects named. Police are asking the public for any information on the shooting.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

What can Americans do about far-right extremism?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News