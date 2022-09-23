In NP's local governments, to budget isn’t necessarily to spend

The eight local governments serving North Platte continued to fall well short in 2020-21 of spending every dollar each budgeted during that fiscal year.

As Nebraska’s 2022-23 local “budget season” nears its close, The Telegraph has updated its September 2021 report on the percentages of approved budgets each government has spent since 2010.

The newspaper’s analysis compares the eight entities’ total annual budgets for all funds with the actual amounts they spent, based on their legal budget notices and annual state reports.

Their 2020-21 percentages ranged from 88.6% for the North Platte Airport Authority to just 5.36% for the Lincoln County Agricultural Society.

The city of North Platte spent 69.3% of its 2020-21 budget, while Lincoln County spent 64.2% and North Platte Public Schools 61.4% of what each entity budgeted for that fiscal year.

On average, the eight governments between 2010-11 and 2020-21 spent roughly between one-fourth and three-fourths of their annual budgets. Eleven-year averages ranged from 22.4% for the Twin Platte Natural Resources District to 74.9% for the airport authority.

Figures and percentages for 2021-22 aren’t yet available, partly because state law sets different fiscal-year periods for different types of governments.

North Platte’s fiscal year doesn’t end until Sept. 30. Nebraska’s state and county fiscal years ended June 30, but school districts didn’t close the books on their 2021-22 fiscal year until Aug. 31.

Local government leaders told The Telegraph last fall that their budgets usually outpace actual spending because they must budget to spend not just for their known or likely expenses but also outside funds they may receive in a given fiscal year.

Such outside funds, which can include federal aid, public and private grants and private bequests, aren’t subject to Nebraska’s lids on property tax rates and spending growth.

The city, county, school district, Mid-Plains Community College Area and Educational Service Unit 16 have spent relatively consistent portions of their budgets since 2010, ranging from 41.7% to 71.5% annually.

But while annual Ag Society budgets have been near or over $10 million each year, the Ag Society’s actual annual spending from 2018 to 2021 stayed between about $450,000 and $500,000.

The county Ag Society has budgeted each year since 2018-19 to begin construction of its planned Linco Ag & Education Center at the North Platte fairgrounds. It has done so again for the 2022-23 year that started July 1.

The Twin Platte NRD likewise has spent relatively little of its annual budgets. They’ve included property tax dollars saved for several years should the NRD have to buy “offset water” from willing water users to satisfy its state-mandated Platte River “integrated management plan” for surface water and groundwater.

Because Twin Platte board members can’t know in advance when they might have to spend those savings, they must budget each year as though they will, General Manager Kent Miller has said.

Both budgets and spending for the Airport Authority bounce up and down from one year to the next, depending on the number and cost of improvement projects the federal government authorizes for Lee Bird Field each year.

Federal shares for such projects typically are 90%, with North Platte property taxpayers picking up the other 10%, airport officials have said.

The Airport Authority in 2014-15 decided to refinance the bonds it issues to pay its local share of federally approved projects. That accounted for the lone instance since 2010 in which a North Platte local government outspent its approved budget.