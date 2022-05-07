 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In-person voting returns to normal in North Platte, Lincoln County for Tuesday primary

The maps above shows 2022 election precinct boundaries for Lincoln County (left) and North Platte (right). The North Platte map labels indicate city election ward and precinct number. To find your polling place, visit votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview or Lincoln County GIS at lincoln.gworks.com. To see your precinct map on the latter, click on “Clerk” at the top and “Layers” and “Voting Precincts” at left, then enter your address in the search box at upper right and zoom accordingly.

After coping with COVID-19 and its impacts through both of 2020’s regular elections, Lincoln County election workers should find on-the-ground conditions fully back to normal during Tuesday’s 2022 primary.

Registered voters who didn’t request early ballots will cast in-person votes at one of 12 locations in North Platte or nine others outside the county seat’s city limits.

Live voting will open at 8 a.m. CT and 7 a.m. MT across Nebraska, with the polls closing in both time zones 12 hours later.

Meanwhile, the county’s tally of returned early ballots is guaranteed to shrink Tuesday after the pandemic drove 2020 voters to eschew live polling places in record numbers.

County Clerk Becky Rossell said 2,833 of the county’s current 23,760 registered voters asked for early primary ballots to be sent. A total of 1,988 early ballots had been returned as of Thursday.

Her office received 1,452 completed early ballots in the May 2018 primary and 2,825 for that year’s general election. Both set countywide records for an “off-year” election with no race for U.S. president.

With COVID raging in 2020, 7,980 primary voters cast early ballots — 82.4% of all ballots cast that May. A record 8,362 followed suit that November.

Rossell, who doubles as her county’s election commissioner, agreed with Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s statewide prediction of a 35% voter turnout when polls close Tuesday.

“As always, I hope I am wrong and that the percentage is much higher,” she said.

The unprecedented early-voting numbers in 2020, coupled with that year’s presidential vote, drove turnouts of 41% in the county’s primary and 71.5% in the general election.

Lincoln County’s total voter registrations fell by 2.1% compared with the 2020 general election but were 0.6% higher than the 23,616 registered for the 2020 primary.

Evnen said Nebraska’s long-dominant Republican registration edge has surged before Tuesday’s vote, apparently from Democrats switching parties — at least temporarily — to vote in the red-hot race for the GOP nomination for governor.

A similar trend may be in play in Lincoln County, where Republicans gained only 33 total registrations over November 2020 but the number of officially Democratic voters fell by just over 500.

Registered voters in the county now total 14,518 Republicans, 4,521 Democrats and 4,341 independents.

Lincoln County has 335 registered Libertarian voters and 45 affiliated with the Legal Marijuana NOW party, according to official figures from Evnen’s office. The latter wasn’t yet officially recognized in Nebraska in 2020.

Rossell once more urged registered voters unsure of their in-person polling place to use the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup webpage (votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview) and enter their name and address there.

Voters in North Platte’s Precinct 4 will cast ballots at Best Western Plus instead of Holiday Inn Express, which Rossell said was no longer available for election use.

Voters in west-side Precincts 8 and 9 still will vote at Messiah Lutheran Church, but in different rooms than before. All should use the church’s north door and follow the signs to their appropriate precinct, Rossell said.

As typically happens in primaries, some races that will appear on November’s ballot will be absent Tuesday because not enough candidates filed to force primary voters to eliminate one or more of them.

Four North Platte City Council races will be settled in November, but none will be on Tuesday’s ballot. Neither will North Platte’s Ward 2 school board race or any school board contest in Sutherland, Hershey, Maxwell, Brady or Wallace.

Redistricting after the 2020 census also may have changed the lineup of offices on some voters’ primary ballots. The state Voter Information Lookup site lists current election districts for a voter’s address.

Rossell said voters should ask a poll worker at their election site — before casting their ballot — if they have questions about why certain races are or are not listed.

“Once the ballot is cast, there is nothing the poll workers or the County Clerk’s Office can do for this election,” she said.

Voters who failed to update their addresses before primary registrations closed may cast provisional ballots. Such ballots will be set aside before they’re counted so the voter’s current addresses can be verified.

Candidates and polling places

Candidates

Following are candidates in contested races in Lincoln County in Tuesday’s primary election. An (I) denotes an incumbent.

One or more candidates will be eliminated in the primary races listed here. Candidates in races not listed here will automatically advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

Federal ticket

» U.S. House, 3rd District — Republican: Adrian Smith, Gering (I). Democratic: David J. Else, rural Overton; Daniel M. Wik, Norfolk. Legal Marijuana NOW: Mark Elworth Jr., Omaha.

State ticket

» Governor — Republican: Donna Nicole Carpenter, Lincoln; Michael Connely, York; Charles W. Herbster, rural Falls City; Brett Lindstrom, Omaha; Lela McNinch, Lincoln; Jim Pillen, Columbus; Breland Ridenour, Omaha; Theresa Thibodeau, Omaha; Troy Wentz, rural Sterling. Democratic: Carol Blood, Bellevue; Roy Harris, Linwood.

» Secretary of State — Republican: Bob Evnen (I), Lincoln; Rex Schroder, Palmyra; Robert Borer, Lincoln.

» State Treasurer — Republican: John Murante (I), Omaha; Paul Anderson, Omaha. » Attorney General — Republican: Jennifer Hicks, Peru; Mike Hilgers, Lincoln.

» Auditor of Public Accounts — Republican: Larry Anderson, Lincoln; Mike Foley, Lincoln.

» Legislature — District 42: Mike Jacobson (I), North Platte; Chris Bruns, rural North Platte; Brenda Fourtner, Maxwell.

» State Board of Education — District 7: Robin Stevens (I), Gothenburg; Pat Moore, rural Litchfield; Elizabeth Tegtmeier, North Platte.

» University of Nebraska Board of Regents — District 7: Nolan Gurnsey, rural Sutherland; Matt Williams, Gothenburg; Kathy Wilmot, rural Beaver City.

» Public Service Commission — District 5: Mary Ridder (I), rural Callaway; Dakota Delka, Red Cloud; Kevin Stocker, rural Scottsbluff.

» Nebraska Public Power District board — Subdistrict 4: Bill Hoyt (I), rural McCook; David Gale, North Platte.

Larry Linstrom, North Platte.

Lincoln County ticket

» County Commissioner, District 2 — Republican: Kent Weems (I), rural Stapleton; Todd Roe, Brady; David P. Huebner, rural North Platte.

School Board tickets

» North Platte — Ward 1: Marcy Hunter, 237 S. Maloney Drive; Anna Junker, 202 Prairie Road; Cynthia O’Connor, 1131 Tomahawk Road. Ward 3: Mark Nicholson (I), 2204 W. First St.; Suzanne Donnally, 2820 Wright Ave.; Emily Garrick, 1118 W. Fifth St.; Mitch Wagner, 3404 West A St.

Hospital Ticket

(primary election only)

» Gothenburg: Ryan T. O’Hare, Cozad; Blake Ristine, Gothenburg.

» Sutherland: Janie Rasby, Harry Stewart.

Lincoln County polling places by precinct, 2022

North Platte

» 1: Calvary Baptist Church, 900 E. Second St.

» 2: Autumn Park community room, 900 E. Philip Ave.

» 3: McKinley Education Center, West F and Willow streets (use south door).

» 4: Best Western Plus, 3201 S. Jeffers St.

» 5 and 6: First United Methodist Church, 1600 West E St. (use north door).

» 7: Grace Community Church, 1021 S. Buffalo Bill Ave. (use west door).

» 8 and 9: Messiah Lutheran Church, 2700 West A St. (use north door).

» 10: First Baptist Church, 100 McDonald Road (use north door).

» 12: Lincoln County Courthouse, west hall, 300 N. Jeffers St.

» 13: The Salvation Army, 1020 N. Adams Ave.

» 15: Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St. (use southwest door).

» 16: Cleveland Senior Center, 900 E. 10th St.

Rest of county

» Brady: Community Center, 121 Main St.

» Hall: Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St., North Platte (use southwest door).

» Hershey: American Legion Hall, 108 E. 2nd St.

» Hinman: Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Agricultural Building, 5015 Rodeo Road, North Platte

» Maxwell: Village Hall, 108 S. Pine St.

» Medicine: Wellfleet Village Hall, 507 Nile Ave.

» Osgood: Valley Christian Church, 2001 W. State Farm Road, North Platte.

» Sellers: Harbor Lights, Harbor Lights, 711 N. Lake Road, Lake Maloney.

» Sutherland: United Methodist Church, 631 Pine St.

» Wallace: American Legion Hall, 217 S. Commercial Ave.

