In-person voting returns to normal in North Platte, Lincoln County for Tuesday primary

After coping with COVID-19 and its impacts through both of 2020’s regular elections, Lincoln County election workers should find on-the-ground conditions fully back to normal during Tuesday’s 2022 primary.

Registered voters who didn’t request early ballots will cast in-person votes at one of 12 locations in North Platte or nine others outside the county seat’s city limits.

Live voting will open at 8 a.m. CT and 7 a.m. MT across Nebraska, with the polls closing in both time zones 12 hours later.

Meanwhile, the county’s tally of returned early ballots is guaranteed to shrink Tuesday after the pandemic drove 2020 voters to eschew live polling places in record numbers.

County Clerk Becky Rossell said 2,833 of the county’s current 23,760 registered voters asked for early primary ballots to be sent. A total of 1,988 early ballots had been returned as of Thursday.

Her office received 1,452 completed early ballots in the May 2018 primary and 2,825 for that year’s general election. Both set countywide records for an “off-year” election with no race for U.S. president.

With COVID raging in 2020, 7,980 primary voters cast early ballots — 82.4% of all ballots cast that May. A record 8,362 followed suit that November.

Rossell, who doubles as her county’s election commissioner, agreed with Secretary of State Bob Evnen’s statewide prediction of a 35% voter turnout when polls close Tuesday.

“As always, I hope I am wrong and that the percentage is much higher,” she said.

The unprecedented early-voting numbers in 2020, coupled with that year’s presidential vote, drove turnouts of 41% in the county’s primary and 71.5% in the general election.

Lincoln County’s total voter registrations fell by 2.1% compared with the 2020 general election but were 0.6% higher than the 23,616 registered for the 2020 primary.

Evnen said Nebraska’s long-dominant Republican registration edge has surged before Tuesday’s vote, apparently from Democrats switching parties — at least temporarily — to vote in the red-hot race for the GOP nomination for governor.

A similar trend may be in play in Lincoln County, where Republicans gained only 33 total registrations over November 2020 but the number of officially Democratic voters fell by just over 500.

Registered voters in the county now total 14,518 Republicans, 4,521 Democrats and 4,341 independents.

Lincoln County has 335 registered Libertarian voters and 45 affiliated with the Legal Marijuana NOW party, according to official figures from Evnen’s office. The latter wasn’t yet officially recognized in Nebraska in 2020.

Rossell once more urged registered voters unsure of their in-person polling place to use the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup webpage (votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview) and enter their name and address there.

Voters in North Platte’s Precinct 4 will cast ballots at Best Western Plus instead of Holiday Inn Express, which Rossell said was no longer available for election use.

Voters in west-side Precincts 8 and 9 still will vote at Messiah Lutheran Church, but in different rooms than before. All should use the church’s north door and follow the signs to their appropriate precinct, Rossell said.

As typically happens in primaries, some races that will appear on November’s ballot will be absent Tuesday because not enough candidates filed to force primary voters to eliminate one or more of them.

Four North Platte City Council races will be settled in November, but none will be on Tuesday’s ballot. Neither will North Platte’s Ward 2 school board race or any school board contest in Sutherland, Hershey, Maxwell, Brady or Wallace.

Redistricting after the 2020 census also may have changed the lineup of offices on some voters’ primary ballots. The state Voter Information Lookup site lists current election districts for a voter’s address.

Rossell said voters should ask a poll worker at their election site — before casting their ballot — if they have questions about why certain races are or are not listed.

“Once the ballot is cast, there is nothing the poll workers or the County Clerk’s Office can do for this election,” she said.

Voters who failed to update their addresses before primary registrations closed may cast provisional ballots. Such ballots will be set aside before they’re counted so the voter’s current addresses can be verified.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.