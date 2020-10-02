In search of fall activities during October? We've got you covered from the "Haunted Driveway" to area pumpkin patches

The “Haunted Driveway,” a house and yard decorated in the Halloween spirit, is in operation for the month.
The lights at 3020 W. Sixth St. will be on from dusk through 10 p.m. on weeknights and until midnight on weekends according to a Facebook post.
Donations are requested from those who drive by to view the scene. The proceeds will go toward the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation that will benefit local residents in need.
The driveway is among several options for those looking for Halloween or fall activities in the area.
» Homestead Pumpkin Patch, 6459 South Homestead Road, North Platte
The weekend patch is scheduled to be open through Nov. 1.
Besides pumpkins and other produce, activities are offered ranging from zip lines and hill slides to corn mazes, hayrides and human foosball.
The hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. on Sundays.
The patch is also open from 2-8 p.m. Fridays.
General admission is $9, and children 2 and younger are admitted free.
Visit homesteadpumpkinpatch.com for more information.
» Dusty’s Pumpkin Fest at the Codys’, 2617 N. Buffalo Bill Ave., North Platte
The festival at Dusty Trails at Scouts Rest Ranch runs from noon to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in October.
The entry fee is $12 per individual. Games and activities include a hay slide, water-pump rubber duck races, an obstacle course, horseback and hay rides, and a petting zoo.
Visit dustytrails.biz or call 308-530-0048 for additional information.
» J’s Pumpkin Patch, 76472 Road 422, Cozad.
The patch will be open on weekends in October from 1 to 5 p.m.
It includes a seven-acre corn maze along with a jump house and a treasure tank among the activities.
There is a $5 fee for entrance into the patch. Children receive a free small pumpkin, and large pumpkins are sold by weight.
Those interested can visit the patch’s Facebook page.
Two fall events at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park — the Cody mansion candlelight tours and “Haunted History at the Codys’,” have been postponed this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
In addition, no decisions have been made regarding the Haunted Village at the Lincoln County Historical Museum and the Haunted Trail at Potter’s Pasture, The two events have been fundraisers for the North Platte Community College softball team.
