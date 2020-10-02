In search of fall activities during October? We've got you covered from the "Haunted Driveway" to area pumpkin patches

The “Haunted Driveway,” a house and yard decorated in the Halloween spirit, is in operation for the month.

The lights at 3020 W. Sixth St. will be on from dusk through 10 p.m. on weeknights and until midnight on weekends according to a Facebook post.

Donations are requested from those who drive by to view the scene. The proceeds will go toward the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation that will benefit local residents in need.

The driveway is among several options for those looking for Halloween or fall activities in the area.

» Homestead Pumpkin Patch, 6459 South Homestead Road, North Platte

The weekend patch is scheduled to be open through Nov. 1.

Besides pumpkins and other produce, activities are offered ranging from zip lines and hill slides to corn mazes, hayrides and human foosball.

The hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. on Sundays.

The patch is also open from 2-8 p.m. Fridays.

General admission is $9, and children 2 and younger are admitted free.

Visit homesteadpumpkinpatch.com for more information.