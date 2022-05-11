Incumbent Kent Weems keeps Lincoln County commissioners seat

The District 2 Lincoln County Board race went down to the wire with incumbent Kent Weems unofficially winning with 371 votes in Tuesday’s primary election.

Weems will pass through unopposed for another four-year term once results are certified by the county canvassing board. There were no candidates from the Democratic Party, or any other party who filed to run for the seat.

David Huebner finished with 307 votes and Todd Roe with 208. All vote totals are unofficial.

“It’s been a hectic election cycle and frankly, I’m glad it’s over,” Weems said. “I’m not a big fan of election cycles and campaigning, it’s not my forte.”

Weems said he is grateful for the chance to serve another term and continue with some of the economic development the county has been working on.

“I’m gratified and just appreciate the support,” Weems said.

“Regarding my opponents, it was heartening that both of them carried on nothing but a positive campaign.”

He said both Huebner and Roe were “very cordial and respectful.”

“We had a lot of communications by both text messages and in person and they were all positive,” Weems said. “I honestly feel that, although they don’t have my experience in the areas of finance and personnel management, either one of those gentleman could have grown into this position and done a good job.”

All other candidates for Lincoln County offices were unopposed and will continue in office for another term, barring a successful write-in campaign.

