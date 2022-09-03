Inflation hits North Platte’s budget, but city tax rate would edge lower

Inflation has struck North Platte’s city government as it has its residents, city officials said last week as they prepared for Tuesday’s public hearing on their proposed 2022-23 budget.

They pointed to higher fuel costs and pay raises to keep city employees’ wages legally comparable with similar-sized Nebraska cities as the main reasons for a 5.5% boost in their general-fund budget.

North Platte’s total budget for all funds — including self-supporting Municipal Light & Water and other miscellaneous funds — would leap 35.1% to nearly $184.7 million for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

But even with a property tax request nearly $500,000 higher after three basically flat years, the city’s 2022-23 tax rate would drop slightly if the City Council approves the budget as written.

Officials cite two key reasons: a 7.6% boost in total city taxable value — blunting the tax impacts of individual property owners’ valuation boosts — and a decision to budget nearly $1.24 million more in city sales taxes after two years of record collections.

“Though we’re still budgeting a conservative sales tax, we feel it’s still within the reasonable range and helps prevent” a higher property tax rate, Mayor Brandon Kelliher said.

The council will hold its annual public budget hearing right after Tuesday’s regular meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St. Details on the regular agenda will appear in Tuesday's Telegraph after the Labor Day holiday.

As in past years, council members won’t adopt their budget Tuesday but take that vote at a 5:30 p.m. special meeting Thursday.

However, the council won’t act on the city’s formal property tax request until its regular meeting on Oct. 4 — three days after the new fiscal year begins.

Officials said that’s due to the newly required joint public hearing by cities, counties, school districts and community colleges that raise property tax requests more than their allowed valuation growth plus 2 percentage points.

Lincoln County has set that joint hearing for 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the North Platte schools’ McKinley Education Center, 301 West F St.

Interim City Administrator Layne Groseth said a formula set by 2021’s Legislative Bill 644 says the city must take part. Officials from governments that are required to participate must present basic tax and budget information and take public comments.

LB 644’s formula, however, excludes personal property from the city’s total valuation. The city’s planned 6.8% boost in its tax request falls short of the 9.6% one gets by adding 2 points to its gross 7.6% increase in taxable value.

Next year’s property tax rate to support city government would slip by 0.7%, from 44.2 cents to 43.9 cents per $100 of taxable value.

That doesn’t include the tax rate for the North Platte Airport Authority, which sets its budget and tax request independently. State law requires city and airport taxes to be charged and collected together.

As always, North Platte’s general-fund budget — though it includes almost all of the most recognizable city services — takes up a relatively small portion of the city’s overall budget.

The general fund’s authorized 2022-23 spending of $34.6 million, while higher than this fiscal year’s $32.8 million, would take up just 18.75% of the much larger total for all funds. It accounts for 24% of the total 2021-22 budget.

North Platte’s three largest general-fund departments — Public Service, police and fire — would see their budgets grow by 7%, 11.7% and 8.8% respectively.

The latter two increases were signaled by two-year contracts the City Council ratified in July with the city’s police and fire unions. Members of both will get raises of 1.5% on Oct. 1, 1.5% more on June 1, 2023, and 3.5% on Oct. 1, 2023.

Public Service employees and those in other city departments will get similar raises, Kelliher and Groseth said.

State law mandates that Nebraska cities pay both unionized and nonunion employees within the general range among a defined group of “peer communities” of similar populations. Employees can file challenges with the Nebraska Commission on Industrial Relations if their city falls short.

But it isn’t just a matter of legal comparability, Kelliher said. To retain good employees, the city’s pay scales need “to be not only comparable across the state but competitive in those job categories” with the private sector.

This year’s general explosion in oil prices also forced higher fuel budgets, Groseth said, though gasoline prices have been easing in recent weeks.

In the shop department, “we increased that budget by $400,000 because of what we’ve seen this year” in fuel costs, said Groseth, the city’s full-time public service director.

North Platte’s boon in net income from the city’s 1.5% sales tax began in June 2020 and has yet to let up. The city recorded its first $900,000-plus month this June and has taken in almost $9 million in 2021-22 with July’s total still to be reported before Sept. 30.

Kelliher said city officials will continue to devote part of their higher sales tax revenues to building up the general-fund cash reserve, as they’ve been doing since the rally began.

Finance Director Dawn Miller said the formal cash reserve, discussed for years but established only with the 2021-22 budget, has filled up faster than expected thanks to the extra sales taxes.

It’s budgeted to stand at nearly $7.5 million in 2022-23 — equal to nearly 21.6% of general-fund spending — compared with $3.31 million this year.

Still, the city’s auditing firm says “they’d like 25% to 30% for what it’s supposed to be,” Miller said.

ML&W, a self-sufficient “enterprise fund” containing the electric, water and sewer departments, would see its total budget authority rise by 15.9% to $64.8 million.

Annual changes in its budgets generally reflect equipment upgrades as well as expected revenues, Groseth said.

Total budgets for the city’s 26 miscellaneous funds would leap by 74% in 2022-23, from $44.7 million to nearly $77.8 million.

Miller said $20 million of the combined $33.1 million increase represents the Legislature’s grant to Sustainable Beef LLC for installing its onsite wastewater treatment system. It’ll be held in the budget for sewer districts.

Groseth said the paving-districts budget, set to leap 188.3%, will include the city’s share of costs for the state’s 2023 rebuilding of South Jeffers Street (U.S. Highway 83) from First to Leota streets.

Finally, the water districts budget would grow by 81.8%. A water main reconstruction in tandem with the Jeffers project has begun and will continue into the new budget year.