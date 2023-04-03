Work has begun on US-30 near Big Springs, U.S. Highway 26 near Ogallala, U.S. Highway 83 near North Platte, U.S. Highway 83 near Thedford, Nebraska Highway 92 near Stapleton, Nebraska Highway 92 near Merna and Nebraska Highway 2 near Broken Bow, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Watts Electric Company of Waverly is the contractor. Work includes installing roadside changeable message boards. Work will be performed away from the roadway with minimal traffic impacts. Anticipated completion is summer 2023.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.