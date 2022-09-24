Interlocal deals, Cooper retirement also on Lincoln County Board agenda

Before turning to their 2022-23 budget hearings and votes, Lincoln County commissioners Monday will consider four interlocal agreements with the city of North Platte.

The County Board will debate starting at 9:30 a.m. whether to continue agreements under which the city provides Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office dispatching services and the city maintains certain roads in the county’s jurisdiction and vice versa.

City Council members voted to renew all three deals at their meeting last Tuesday. The road-maintenance agreements generally apply to streets south of Interstate 80 that cross city limits and lie partly in both the city and county jurisdictions.

After their own renewal votes, commissioners will turn to whether to renew a six-year-old city-county agreement to provide each other with law enforcement mutual aid and let North Platte police officers operate outside city limits in certain circumstances.

State law grants sheriff’s deputies the authority to enforce laws both inside and outside city limits. Police departments, however, have no authority outside their own boundaries unless specifically authorized.

The early part of Monday’s County Board agenda includes an item to authorize Chairman Chris Bruns to sign a letter stating the board’s awareness of the county Agricultural Society’s fundraising plans for its proposed Linco Ag & Education Center.

The fair board has been looking since 2018 to build the new structure north of the activity center at the North Platte fairgrounds. County government officially owns the fairgrounds site.

Ag Society President Brent Roggow said earlier this month that the fair board plans to launch a major private fundraising push by year’s end.

Members hope to raise half of the education center’s estimated $12 million cost and ask commissioners for the rest, Roggow said.

The formal resignation of retiring county Veterans Service Officer Paul Cooper also appears on Monday’s County Board agenda.

Commissioners Sept. 6 appointed Thomas Gann as successor to Cooper, whose last day of work will be Friday.