According to census.gov, just 3.3% of North Platte’s population was foreign born from 2017 to 2021. Those 3.3% had a chance to show off their culture Sunday at the D&N Event Center during the third International Bazaar Multicultural Festival.

The bazaar gave a space to people from across the globe to share something about their heritage and their culture.

Pakistani Ms. Khan laid out luxurious garments, all hand-stitched by men in Pakistan. Khan did not provide a first name because of cultural reasons.

She said certain personal details should only be preserved for the family and first names are one of them.

Khan also wore plain clothing covering her head and body, however all the Pakistani clothing for sale was colorful and decorative.

“This because of culture reasons. We cover,” she said. “So, outside of the house, like places we try to stay as simple as possible.”

At home and family get-togethers, she says Pakistanis like to be as colorful as possible

She said it takes about a month to two months to stitch together some of the dresses. Many have thousands of rhinestones all laid using just needle and thread.

She said she wishes more people in town would talk to her and that it’s OK to come up to her and ask questions instead of just staring. She enjoys conversing with people.

Priscila Luz shared the beverage mate as she represented Brazil. Mate is a strong tea brewed from the yerba mate plant, a natural producer of caffeine. Mate tastes a lot like green tea with a little more chlorophyll.

Brazilians also make their own coffee. However, their coffee is much stronger. It’s more like an espresso compared to the diluted version many Americans drink.

Luz studied at university in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, she said.

Soogan Nai is a South African who brought copper bracelets and statues to show off. South Africa is rich in copper and is part of their culture there.

Nai said he moved to Nebraska because the culture here reminds him of home.

“South Africa is very agricultural, so a lot of agricultural opportunities,” he said.

According to him, South Africans farm a lot of maize, cattle and sugar cane. He figures that’s why a lot of South Africans move to Nebraska.

He also said it’s the community aspect that keeps him in the state.

“The town that I come from is like, take all the corn in Nebraska and you switch it to sugar cane, it’s like home,” he said.

Nai said he likes the convenience of having what he needs in the area and the culture is very similar. He said he remembers growing up in apartheid, people had to fend for themselves. Here, he says, communities are tight knit. People are very outgoing, friendly giving and helpful.

Yoko Lawing, director of Multicultural of Advocacy at Hope Esperanza North Platte said North Platte needs to open up their minds and hearts to welcome diversity.

She said people stuck in their ways and unwelcoming in the community should consider where they came from before being closed off to others.

“Why not? I mean our community and then let’s just say United States is built upon immigrants,” she said. “Anybody could come over here and be a part of it. We bring over a lot of different businesses right now into increasing a population of the migrations and also the diversity folks. So is it OK for us to just bring over all the economical development and businesses and people over here but if you don’t take care of the needs of the people who are here … I don’t think that kind of attitude does move us into the right direction.”

Musical entertainment was provided throughout the event. There were many variations of drums and woodwinds performed through different cultures.

The Gurukulam Center for Indian Arts performed traditional traditional Indian dances.

The African Culture Connection of Omaha performed traditional African music. They held an opportunity for participants to dance with the dancers in the dancing area.

Martial artists Bujinkan Seiritsu Dojo from the Denver area.

The event was hosted by Hope Esperanza of North Platte.