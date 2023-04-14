Interstate 80 opened mid-day Friday between North Platte and Maxwell after a two-semi collision and subsequent hazmat cleanup.

The Nebraska Hazardous Incident Team with the help of other area hazmat teams continued clearing a “corrosive material” in the eastbound lanes at the 187-mile-marker overnight, according to the 511 Nebraska website.

Traffic was routed on U.S. Highway 30 through North Platte and Brady, causing traffic backups in North Platte throughout the day.

The two semis collided at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. One of the drivers suffered minor injuries.