Interstate 80 remained closed on Friday between North Platte and Maxwell, a result of a two-semi collision and subsequent hazmat cleanup.

The Nebraska Hazardous Incident Team with the help of other area hazmat teams continued clearing a "corrosive material" in the eastbound lanes at the 187-mile-marker, according to the 511 Nebraska website.

Traffic was routed on U.S. Highway 30 through North Platte and Brady, causing traffic backups in North Platte throughout the day.

The two semis collided at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. One of the drivers suffered minor injuries.

NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas urged people Thursday night to continue to watch I-80 message boards and the 511 website for updates.