Interstate 80 rolling closures scheduled for overhead sign installation

Weather permitting, the Nebraska Department of Transportation along with Nebraska State Patrol will be conducting rolling closures on Interstate 80 for construction near Sutherland. The rolling closures will occur overnight beginning about 10 p.m. Thursday .

Watts Electric Co. of Waverly is the prime contractor, the NDOT said in a press release. The rolling closures will be from the Ogallala interchange to Sutherland interchange eastbound, and from the Maxwell interchange to Sutherland interchange westbound.

The rolling closures are for the installation of new overhead electronic message boards. Traffic will be maintained with reduced speed and controlled by Nebraska State Patrol pace vehicles. Travelers should expect delays.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.