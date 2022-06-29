 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interviews for vacant district judge seat in 11th Judicial District pushed back to Aug. 18

Local News

Public interviews for five candidates for a district judge vacancy in the 11th Judicial District have been pushed back a month.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will conduct the interviews at 1 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. in North Platte.

The hearing was originally scheduled for July 18.

Shane M. Cochran, Chawnta M. Durham, Joel B. Jay, Michael L. Nozicka and Cindy R. Volkmer have all applied for the opportunity to replace Richard A. Birch, who retired at the end of May after 10½ years oPublic interviews for five candidates for a district judge vacancy in the 11th Judicial District have been pushed back a month.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will conduct the interviews at 1 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.

The hearing was originally scheduled for July 18.

Shane M. Cochran, Chawnta M. Durham, Joel B. Jay, Michael L. Nozicka and Cindy R. Volkmer have all applied for the opportunity to replace Richard A. Birch, who retired at the end of May after 10½ years on the bench.

Those interested in presenting testimony for the commission’s consideration may do so by attending the public hearing.

Individuals may also provide written testimony in advance. The information must be mailed to the commission chair no later than Aug. 11 at Justice Jeffrey J. Funke, Nebraska Supreme Court, PO Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509.

Testimony may also be emailed to dawn.mussmann@nebraska.gov.n the bench.

Those interested in presenting testimony for the commission’s consideration may do so by attending the public hearing.

Individuals may also provide written testimony in advance. The information must be mailed to the commission chair no later than Aug. 11 at Justice Jeffrey J. Funke, Nebraska Supreme Court, PO Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509.

Testimony may also be emailed to dawn.mussmann@nebraska.gov.

