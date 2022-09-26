Iowa man charged with felony after 100 mph pursuit on Interstate 80 on Saturday

A 43-year-old Greenville, Iowa, man, who reached speeds of 130 MPH in his Dodge Challenger is charged with a felony after he led law enforcement on a pursuit on Interstate 80 on Saturday night.

Aaron C. Abel made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Monday afternoon. He is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and his bail was set at 10% of $10,000.

An Oct. 6 preliminary hearing was scheduled as well.

According to a Nebraska State Patrol press release and court documents:

Troopers received a report of a Challenger near mile marker 237 in Dawson County heading west on I-80 and moving at more than 100 MPH.

The vehicle was spotted in Lincoln County around 6 p.m. near mile marker 187 and a trooper clocked the Challenger at 132 MPH. Because of heavy traffic on the interstate, the trooper was not able to engage in a pursuit and instead notified another trooper who was situated further west.

That trooper spotted the Challenger parked in the lot of the rest stop outside Sutherland and attempted a traffic stop. The Challenger took off, heading down the wrong way on the rest stop entry ramp before it turned onto westbound I-80 again.

Spike strips were deployed near mile marker 154 and the Challenger, which moved onto the shoulder to pass a semi at one point, hit the strip with its left front tire.

The Challenger then slowly drove on the shoulder of the interstate before it was stopped near mile marker 152.

Abel was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.