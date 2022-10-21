Irish family follows calling to Uganda

A travel ban imposed in Uganda in 2021 prevented Deacon Matt Irish and his daughter Peyton from completing a mission trip that year.

The trip was postponed, but not forgotten. The father-daughter team this year spent 10 days in Uganda in the latter part of May into June.

“It was 18 months ago we were planning on going,” Irish said, “but about three weeks before our flight was going to take off, the country went into lockdown.”

The purpose of the trip was to reconnect with the Rev. Jude Ssenngendo, who is one of just four priests serving about 20,000 Christians there.

Father Jude, as he is known, hosted them and provided a means of connection to the community there.

“The key to our success is his feet being on the ground,” Irish said. “It’s not outsiders coming in and trying to figure out what a culture needs and how to ensure that funds are being utilized the right way.”

Having lived in Uganda his entire life, Father Jude is essential in identifying ministry opportunities, Irish said.

“We’ve got him telling us what are the needs and when we go over there, showing us the needs,” Irish said. “Once we identify those needs, he’s the one getting the funds to the projects and ensuring the projects stay on pace. It’s just a great system God’s placed in front of us.”

Irish said during this trip, he was often flooded with emotions as he observed the living conditions of the people he visited.

“You’d go visit somewhere and it was just overwhelming to see the needs and wondering how can I even change something that is a system problem,” Irish said. “You can’t just go over and give someone a pencil and say, 'Wow, we solved this school’s problems.'

“It’s a system problem not having educated teachers, not having supplies and kids not being able to attend school regularly for this reason or that reason.”

Similarly, another issue that exists is the lack of medical care and equipment. He said just buying medicine for a hospital or clinic does not resolve the bigger issue.

“It’s a system problem that they don’t have the medical equipment to do a CAT scan or identify what an individual’s medical problem is,” Irish said. “They’re lucky to have a doctor visiting for a few hours a couple of days a week.”

Through the trip, Irish said, it was an overload on his emotions because the problems are so large that it is more than one person can do.

“I prayed through all of that, and then when you got out of the environment and were able to sit down and God was able to speak to you, it was kind of like ‘The Starfish’ story,” Irish said. “You can’t fix all of this, that’s not why I sent you here. Like the starfish, you can just do one little thing.”

Ultimately, Irish said, “it’s about spreading the Gospel, spreading the love of Jesus Christ.”

The second highlight, Irish said, was a revelation.

“After the whole 10-day trip, I’m coming into customs in Denver after the 30 hours of flying and traveling, and I (figured out) that it was about the relationships,” Irish said. “It was about this moment in time when I had this person from the other side of the world that I was able to interact with in whatever way, whether I was holding a brand new baby or I was helping an elderly man in a wheelchair.”

It was for those relationships that Irish believes he was sent to Uganda.

“I was sent there to share God’s love with somebody who hasn’t experienced that before,” Irish said.

Father Jude and his family have a couple of what are called plantations, an acre or two where they grow crops that they survive on.

“At the plantation, there is a family living there next to his plantation,” Irish said. “We walk up and the mom is helping (the priest) with his plantation. There were six or seven kids just sitting there in front of their house.”

Irish said he and Peyton sat down and talked with them.

“They had a three- or four-room house that’s made out of clay and dirt and mud and a tin roof,” Irish said. “Right there I was flooded with (the thought of) how could anyone live in here. As an American I used my way of living, my ideals to judge the situation.”

He said there were no beds, so the children and their mother, who is a widow, all sleep on the floor.

“What we would call the living room, that’s turned into the storage house for the beans that are being harvested,” Irish said. “I’m like, they can’t live this way. What can I do to help them, to save them, can I buy them beds, can I get them water, collection rain tanks, and what can I do to meet their immediate need?”

The love the people had for each other and the love of God had a profound effect on Irish. He said it was humbling to have a part in ministering to the people there and to see how important it was to them to practice their faith.

Irish and his family have formed a nonprofit through which they are collecting funds for the friends they have made. The website at jesuslovesme143.com has information about how to get involved with the project of serving the people of Uganda.