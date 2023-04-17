The North Platte St. Patrick High School Skills USA team won three competitions at the state meet in Grand Island, April 13-15.

Other area teams participated in the state competition including North Platte High School and Hershey High School.

The Irish Open and Closing Ceremonies team won its second consecutive state competition and qualified for the national Skills competition in Atlanta, Georgia. The Chapter Business and the Video Broadcasting Teams also won gold and qualified for nationals and overall, the Irish will be taking 17 students to the national competition.

Natalia Wiezorek, sophomore, and Ava Dimas, junior, are members of the OCC team and talked about the experience of winning state.

“It’s really exciting,” Wiezorek said. “With our competition, it’s more like a business meeting that is scripted and we learn how to run a business meeting and that can help you in the future if you run your own business or something like that.”

Dimas said the key to winning the competition was practice.

“We have four new people with three returning members.” Dimas said. “The new people had to learn their parts and needed to be pretty dedicated to it.

“We practiced three times a week until track started then we went to one or two a week in the mornings.”

Diane Livingston coaches the Irish OCC team.

“She’s been coaching OCC for over 20 years,” Wiezorek said. “If we miss a comma or a period, she helps us remember that or if we’re sitting and standing soft, she’s like, ‘OK, let’s practice that.’ She knows her stuff.”

SkillsUSA has two main categories of competition — skills, which includes welding, architecture and other hands-on type events and leadership.

Hershey’s Jazmyne Swartz won first at Welding Sculpture and is planning to go to the national competition as well, said Will Winchester, Hershey adviser. Six Hershey students competed at the state level in various categories.

North Platte High sent 23 students to the state competition. Brena Melton won a seat as a state officer.

“Our chapter also earned the Builders Award for largest chapter growth,” Elizabeth Odle, adviser, said. “Our Chapter has grown significantly since last year.”

Odle said Keagan Hartman earned a Bronze medal in Extemporaneous Speaking and Brandon Odle earned a Bronze Medal in Information Technology.